Assembly election 2022: Congress to win in four states, no govt in Uttar Pradesh without us, says Randeep Surjewala

New Delhi: Congres General Secretary Randeep Surjewala on Saturday (January 8, 2022) exuded confidence in forming government in Punjab, Uttrakhand, Goa and Manipur and stated that no government will be formed in Uttar Pradesh without his party.

Surjewala said that the dates for Assembly elections in five states have been declared by the Election Commission on Saturday but the results have been decided long ago.

"Every worker and every leader of the Congress party will fight these elections strongly in all the five states and will thwart the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments in four states and will once again hoist the Congress flag in Punjab. A golden opportunity has now come to the people of the five states. Defeat BJP and inflation," he said.

Surjewala said that the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, cooking oil, pulses and daily commodities have made the lives of people difficult.

He alleged that BJP has conspired to sell the country`s farming on the pedestal of a few capitalists. The Congress leader said that the BJP does not care about unemployment and farmers issues.

Chance for people to defeat BJP

Surjewala said the Assembly polls will be a chance for people to defeat BJP.

Attacking the BJP further, the Congress leader said, "BJP had formed an illegitimate government by insulting the majority. People in Goa are looking towards the Congress party by rising above the division of caste and religion to remove the corrupt BJP government."

Congress will bring new sunrise in 'Devbhoomi' of Uttarakhand

Surjewala said in Uttarakhand, the BJP is in such a situation that it had to change the chief minister three times.

He said that the Congress party will bring new sunrise in "Devbhoomi of Uttarakhand".

"The political truth is that we have not been able to come to power in Uttar Pradesh for almost three decades and the Congress organization has got a new momentum and strength at the grassroots level under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is the General Secretary-in-Charge of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

"In Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi, we have brought a unique convention of our daughters, girls, youth, farmers, and a new agenda of progress and inclusive development. The way we have been fighting for the people, we will emerge as one of the most important political party. Uttar Pradesh will now be made Uttam Pradesh," added Surjewala.

This is noteworthy that the Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

While Uttar Pradesh will go to poll in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will vote on February 14 and Manipur on February 27 and March 3.

Phase Wise schedule of dates for GE to Legislative Assemblies of UP, Manipur, Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand https://t.co/2Rar3NCccq pic.twitter.com/GxnstoVgwu — Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) January 8, 2022

The counting of votes will be done from March 10.

