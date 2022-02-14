हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Assembly Election 2022: Here’s how to download your Voter ID card

New Delhi: Assembly Elections 2022 kicked off on Thursday (February 10, 2022) with voting beginning in Uttar Pradesh for the phase one of the seven-phase election. Polling in Uttarakahnd and Goa also began on Monday (February 14, 2022). 

If a voter has misplaced their voter ID card, they can download the elector's photo identity card (e-EPIC) online.

A voter ID Card is a government-issued identity card and is also known as Election Card. The Election Commission of India (ECI) issues a Voter ID to eligible Indian citizens which allows them to cast their vote in Indian elections. 

A voter ID card is a very important document to cast your valuable vote, but it is also important to know that even if you don’t have a voter ID card, you can still cast your vote. 

How to Download Voter ID card online: 

Step 1. Visit the official election website - https://voterportal.eci.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on download E-EPIC option 

Step 3. Enter your e-EPIC number and one-time password (OTP) (which will be sent to your registered mobile number)

Step 4. Click on Download 

Or 

Step 1. Citizens can also download e-EPIC from https://nvsp.in.

Step 2. Register yourself on NVSP

Step 3. Enter your EPIC Number or Form Reference Number

Step 4. Enter one-time password (OTP) (which will be sent to your registered mobile number)

Step 5. Click on Download e-EPIC

As many as 2.02 crore eligible voters will exercise their franchise today in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 81 lakh eligible voters are expected to cast their votes in Uttarakhand today and over 11 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes in Goa

