Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE updates: Voting for 70 seats to begin shortly, 632 candidates in fray

A total of 81 lakh eligible voters are expected to cast their votes today. The polling will kick off at 7 am and conclude at 5 pm.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 14, 2022 - 06:50
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: The battle for Uttarakhand will take place today (February 14, 2022) with polling in 70 Assembly constituencies spread across 13 districts in the state. As many as 632 candidates are in the fray in the state. 

The voting will start at 7 am and is being held according to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Election Commission (EC). A total of 81 lakh eligible voters are expected to cast their votes. It is taking place at 11,697 polling stations spread over 8,624 locations and will be concluded at 5 pm.

14 February 2022, 06:40 AM

Both the Congress and the BJP have battled political instability in the state in the last two decades after it was carved out of Uttar Pradesh. The BJP`s task is a twin -- beat the anti-incumbency and also the electoral trend of the incumbent government voted out in the state. Uttarakhand, incidentally, has seen 11 Chief Ministers in the last two decades. 

14 February 2022, 06:33 AM

Six polling booths to be manned by persons with disabilities have also been set up. Polling will begin at 8 am and conclude at 6 pm.

14 February 2022, 06:33 AM

There are a total of 81,72,173 voters in the state and 11,697 polling booths spread over 8,624 locations. For the first time 101 all-women polling booths named 'Sakhi' polling booths have been set up in the state.

14 February 2022, 06:32 AM

The campaign in the state came to an end on Saturday evening. It will be the fifth assembly election to be held in Uttarakhand after its creation in 2000.

14 February 2022, 06:32 AM

14 February 2022, 06:31 AM

The voting for the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 will take place in a single phase on Monday (February 14). The votes will be counted on March 10. As many as 632 candidates are in the fray for 70 seats spread across 13 districts. A total of 81 lakh eligible voters are expected to cast their votes. 

