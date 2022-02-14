Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE updates: Voting for 70 seats to begin shortly, 632 candidates in fray

14 February 2022, 06:40 AM
Both the Congress and the BJP have battled political instability in the state in the last two decades after it was carved out of Uttar Pradesh. The BJP`s task is a twin -- beat the anti-incumbency and also the electoral trend of the incumbent government voted out in the state. Uttarakhand, incidentally, has seen 11 Chief Ministers in the last two decades.
14 February 2022, 06:33 AM
Six polling booths to be manned by persons with disabilities have also been set up. Polling will begin at 8 am and conclude at 6 pm.
14 February 2022, 06:33 AM
There are a total of 81,72,173 voters in the state and 11,697 polling booths spread over 8,624 locations. For the first time 101 all-women polling booths named 'Sakhi' polling booths have been set up in the state.
14 February 2022, 06:32 AM
The campaign in the state came to an end on Saturday evening. It will be the fifth assembly election to be held in Uttarakhand after its creation in 2000.
14 February 2022, 06:32 AM
According to past trends, the main contest in the hilly state polls has always been between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but however, this year Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to dent the vote share.
14 February 2022, 06:31 AM
The voting for the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 will take place in a single phase on Monday (February 14). The votes will be counted on March 10. As many as 632 candidates are in the fray for 70 seats spread across 13 districts. A total of 81 lakh eligible voters are expected to cast their votes.