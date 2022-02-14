Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE updates: Voting for 70 seats to begin shortly, 632 candidates in fray

Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: The battle for Uttarakhand will take place today (February 14, 2022) with polling in 70 Assembly constituencies spread across 13 districts in the state. As many as 632 candidates are in the fray in the state.

The voting will start at 7 am and is being held according to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Election Commission (EC). A total of 81 lakh eligible voters are expected to cast their votes. It is taking place at 11,697 polling stations spread over 8,624 locations and will be concluded at 5 pm.

According to past trends, the main contest in the hilly state polls has always been between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but however, this year Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to dent the vote share.