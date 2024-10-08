Assembly Elections: BJP Or Congress, Who Will Have Last Laugh In Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Today? - 10 Points

For Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, the day that will decide the next five years of state governance has come. The results for the recently held Assembly elections will be out today, October 8, 2024. The J-K assembly election for 90 constituencies was held over three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, respectively. The polling for the 90 seats of the Haryana Assembly ended on October 5. Here are 10 key points:

1. Counting of votes for assembly elections in Haryana will begin at 8 am. Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by EVM counting after 30 minutes.

2. In Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole told ANI, "Counting will begin at 7.30 am for postal ballots and 8 am for EVMs. "Postal ballots will be counted first, after which EVM counting will begin," Pole added.

3. According to the exit polls, Congress is all set for a win in Haryana while in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a split verdict has been predicted with the edge given to the National Conference and Congress alliance. However, as history has shown, exit polls, have often got it wrong.

4. J&K and Haryana both have 90 seats each, and 46 is the magic number which marks the majority. However, in J&K, the Lieutenant Governor has the power to nominate five more members to the assembly.

5. Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal stated that 93 counting centres have been set up for 90 assembly constituencies in 22 districts of the state. Agarwal informed that comprehensive security arrangements have been made for the counting. A total of 30 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed at 93 counting centres. The counting centres have been put under a three-tier security cover.

6. Ahead of the counting of the votes, security was heightened at a counting centre in Jammu. On the day of the counting, the strong rooms will be opened in the presence of candidates, their authorized representatives, Returning Officers (ROs)/Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), and ECI observers, with videography conducted. Mobile phones will not be allowed inside the counting centres.

7. Election in Jammu and Kashmir has happened after a decade. The area has been President's Rule for a significant time. In a huge move, in 2019, J&K was split into two Union Territories and its special status granted under the Constitution was scrapped.

8. Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Sajid Yousuf Shah said, "We have high expectations from the people of Jammu and especially, Kashmir, so that BJP opens its tally in the Union Territory. Even after Farooq Abdullah created the Gupkar alliance, we see that all statements made by Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter were against NC. They need to clarify if they are together just for the sake of forming the government."

9. Despite the exit poll results, the BJP is hoping for a third straight term in power in Haryana. However, anti-incumbency and dissatisfaction of the Jats and the farmer community, can play a spoilsport for the party.

10. The results are likely to reflect political sentiments as parties gear up for upcoming electoral battles in Maharashtra, Jharkhand.