ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

LIVE Updates | Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Litmus Test For BJP; Congress Confident

Haryana Election Result Counting Live Updates: The BJP and Congress are locked in a fierce battle with regional parties positioned well to play a spoilsports. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2024, 09:25 PM IST|Source:
Haryana Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Haryana, one of the Hindi-heartland states, is all set to elect its new government - and all eyes are on the counting day to see if the BJP defies the exit polls or Congress returns to power after warming the opposition benches for 10 years. The BJP, grappling with anti-incumbency and issues like farmers' and wrestlers' protests, is finding itself on a tough ground. On the other hand, Congress is riding on the anti-incumbency wave and has promised several freebies that may spoil the BJP's game just like Karnataka. The 90 seats of Haryana voted in a single phase on October 5 and the results are coming out on October 8.

BJP's Leadership Change Gamble

The change of CM face, bringing in Nayab Singh Saini in place of Manohar Lal Khattar, appears to have yielded no result for the saffron party as per the BJP. The general category was already miffed with the state government's policies and CM Saini was too late to bring in the populist freebies measures or OBC quota move. Congress, on the other hand, appears to be confident with Bhoopinder Singh Hooda maintaining his grip on the party's high command. The party managed to avert the leadership fallout crisis due to the rift between Kumari Sailja and Hooda. 

Exit Poll Results 2024

The exit polls have already favoured the Congress by limiting the BJP to less than 30 seats in most cases. P-Marq has forecasted 51-61 seats for Congress, while Jist-TIF Research predicts 45-51 seats. According to the Republic Bharat-Matrize exit poll, Congress is projected to secure between 55-62 seats, with the BJP trailing significantly with an estimated 18-24 seats. Congress is anticipated to capture about 44% of the vote share, while the BJP aims for around 37%.

07 October 2024
21:40 IST

Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: 'We Will Sweep Polls, Break Record Of 2005 Assembly Elections,' Says Haryana Congress Chief Ahead Of Results

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan has said that the party will register a record performance in the assembly polls and is likely to improve its 2005 tally when it won 67 of 90 seats. Talking to ANI a day ahead of the counting of votes, Udai Bhan said, "Congress has left no stone unturned to expose BJP's 10 years of bad governance. We believe we will break our previous record, where we won 67 seats in the 2005 elections."

21:01 IST

Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: Stage Set For Big Days; BJP, Congress Express Confidence

After swallowing the bitter exit poll pill, the BJP is bracing up for an inevitable result if pollsters prove to be true, a jubilant Congress is gearing up for its return to power. However, the BJP and the Congress have exuded confidence of victory on the eve of the counting day. The fate of candidates have already been sealed in the EVMs within next 15-20 hours, the result will be out and clear for everyone. 

