LIVE Updates | Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Litmus Test For BJP; Congress Confident

Haryana Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Haryana, one of the Hindi-heartland states, is all set to elect its new government - and all eyes are on the counting day to see if the BJP defies the exit polls or Congress returns to power after warming the opposition benches for 10 years. The BJP, grappling with anti-incumbency and issues like farmers' and wrestlers' protests, is finding itself on a tough ground. On the other hand, Congress is riding on the anti-incumbency wave and has promised several freebies that may spoil the BJP's game just like Karnataka. The 90 seats of Haryana voted in a single phase on October 5 and the results are coming out on October 8.

BJP's Leadership Change Gamble

The change of CM face, bringing in Nayab Singh Saini in place of Manohar Lal Khattar, appears to have yielded no result for the saffron party as per the BJP. The general category was already miffed with the state government's policies and CM Saini was too late to bring in the populist freebies measures or OBC quota move. Congress, on the other hand, appears to be confident with Bhoopinder Singh Hooda maintaining his grip on the party's high command. The party managed to avert the leadership fallout crisis due to the rift between Kumari Sailja and Hooda.

Exit Poll Results 2024

The exit polls have already favoured the Congress by limiting the BJP to less than 30 seats in most cases. P-Marq has forecasted 51-61 seats for Congress, while Jist-TIF Research predicts 45-51 seats. According to the Republic Bharat-Matrize exit poll, Congress is projected to secure between 55-62 seats, with the BJP trailing significantly with an estimated 18-24 seats. Congress is anticipated to capture about 44% of the vote share, while the BJP aims for around 37%.