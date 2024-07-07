At least 12 People Trapped As Multi-Storey Building Collapses In Jharkhand’s Deoghar

A multi-story building collapsed in Deoghar district on Sunday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to the site, along with other rescue teams, to manage the situation and assist in clearing the debris. As per Zee news TV, there are over 12 people trapped under the debris.

This collapse comes on the heels of a similar incident in Gujarat's Surat on Saturday, which tragically resulted in seven fatalities. As of now, there is no information on any casualties in the Deoghar collapse.

(More details awaited)