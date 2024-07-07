Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2764072
NewsIndia
JHARKHAND BUILDING COLLAPSE

At least 12 People Trapped As Multi-Storey Building Collapses In Jharkhand’s Deoghar

A multi-story building in Deoghar, Jharkhand, collapsed on Sunday, prompting an urgent response from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue teams.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2024, 09:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

At least 12 People Trapped As Multi-Storey Building Collapses In Jharkhand’s Deoghar

A multi-story building collapsed in Deoghar district on Sunday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to the site, along with other rescue teams, to manage the situation and assist in clearing the debris. As per Zee news TV, there are over 12 people trapped under the debris. 

This collapse comes on the heels of a similar incident in Gujarat's Surat on Saturday, which tragically resulted in seven fatalities. As of now, there is no information on any casualties in the Deoghar collapse. 

(More details awaited) 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Shocking stories of Baba Sakar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's interaction with T20 World Cup champions
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'analysis' on Hathras accident
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatra Breaks Record
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on Madrasas of Madhya Pradesh
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive stories of Baba's hypocrisy
DNA Video
DNA: Army rejects Rahul Gandhi's claim on Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: Assam flood situation deteriorates
DNA Video
DNA: Victory parade of champions
DNA Video
DNA: Good news for diabetes patients