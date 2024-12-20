Atul Subhash, a tech professional from Bengaluru, tragically took his own life earlier this month. In response to the uncertainty surrounding her grandson’s whereabouts, Atul’s mother has now approached the Supreme Court with a Habeas Corpus petition, seeking to locate the missing child.

Atul’s suicide has sent shockwaves through his family and the public, especially after he left behind a 24-page note and a detailed video documenting the alleged harassment he faced from his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family.

Since his death, there has been no information regarding the location of his child, raising serious concerns for his safety. Despite the arrest of Nikita, her mother Nisha, and her brother Anurag, in connection with the case of abetment to suicide, no details about the child's whereabouts have emerged.

Atul’s mother has filed a plea with the Supreme Court to ensure the child's return. Her lawyer emphasized that there was no clarity on where the child was, especially since his mother and maternal relatives are in custody.

Legal Action

The plea filed by Atul’s mother has garnered the attention of the Supreme Court, which issued notices to the authorities in three states—Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka (Bengaluru), and Haryana.

These states have been involved in the case, with no one able to provide information on the child's location. The Supreme Court has instructed the respective authorities to determine the whereabouts of the child and report back.

The next hearing is scheduled for January, as the legal process unfolds. The court's involvement highlights the urgency of locating the child, whose fate remains uncertain.

Atul Subhash’s death has sparked public outcry after his suicide note and video went viral on social media. In these materials, he detailed the alleged mistreatment and emotional abuse he endured at the hands of his wife and her family.

The case quickly gained widespread attention, and Bengaluru Police subsequently initiated a criminal investigation. Nikita and her family members were arrested and placed in judicial custody