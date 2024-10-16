Baba Siddique Murder Case: Conspiracy Planned Three Months Ago In Pune, Accused Learnt Shooting On YouTube

In a recent development, the Mumbai police revealed that the conspiracy to kill Baba Siddique began three months before his death. According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the murder plan was devised in Pune, where the accused frequently visited Siddique's house without carrying weapons. Investigations have revealed that the accused had been surveying the victim’s home and office 25 days before the shooting.

Accused Learnt To Shoot Through YouTube Videos

According to the reports by ANI, Two of the main suspects, Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap, learned how to shoot by watching YouTube tutorials. They reportedly practiced firing their weapons in Mumbai, but without live ammunition. The crime branch found that the accused had been rehearsing the act in preparation for the assassination.

Use Of Snapchat and Instagram

During the investigation, it was uncovered that the accused used Snapchat for chatting and Instagram for calls. This tech-savvy approach was aimed at avoiding detection, complicating the police's efforts to track their communications.

Harish, the fourth accused arrested, acted as the intermediary between the key planners and the shooters. He facilitated the transfer of Rs 2 lakh and two mobile phones to the shooters, Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap, through Praveen and Shubham Lonkar, both of whom were involved in the conspiracy.

Harish had been living in Pune for nine years, which served as a hub for the plot. He was also involved in helping the shooters identify Baba Siddique through photos provided by the planners.

A detailed recce of Siddique’s house and office was conducted 25 days before the murder to ensure precise execution. The accused were provided with photographs and banners of Baba Siddique to ensure they could accurately identify him.

Arrests made in the case

So far, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested four accused: Gurmail Singh, Dharamraj Kashyap, Praveen, and Harish. However, three others, including Shubham Lonkar, remain absconding. Authorities have intensified the search for the remaining suspects. During the investigation, police found a 7.62 MM gun in a black bag linked to the shooters.

Eyewitness Statements Recorded

The Mumbai Crime Branch has recorded the statements of over 15 people, including eyewitnesses who were present at the scene when the murder occurred. These statements have been crucial in piecing together the events leading to Siddique’s assassination.

Baba Siddique was shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar. After sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, he was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His last rites were performed with full state honors at Bada Qabrastan in Mumbai the following Sunday.

With Inputs From ANI