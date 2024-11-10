Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shooter and Two Other Accused Arrested In Uttar Pradesh

In a significant development in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, the Mumbai Police, in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF), arrested a shooter and two other individuals involved in the crime. The arrests were made in Uttar Pradesh, and the suspects are being transported to Mumbai for further interrogation.

Murder of Baba Siddique

On October 12, Baba Siddique, a prominent political figure, was shot in broad daylight near the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in Bandra, Mumbai. The attack, which involved three assailants, left Siddique with two gunshot wounds to his chest. Despite immediate medical attention and being rushed to Lilavati Hospital, Siddique succumbed to his injuries.

Key Arrests

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch, in a joint operation with the Uttar Pradesh STF, apprehended one of the shooters, Shiva Kumar, along with two other individuals who are believed to have played a role in the murder.

These individuals were arrested in Uttar Pradesh, and they are now being brought back to Mumbai for further questioning and investigation into the murder plot.

Involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had arrested Gaurav Vilas Apune, another shooter involved in the murder. Investigations have revealed that Apune, a member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was part of the backup plan—referred to as "Plan B"—to carry out the assassination. According to police reports, Apune had traveled to Jharkhand to refine his shooting skills in preparation for the attack.

Further investigation into the case has uncovered details about the careful planning behind the murder. Apune disclosed during questioning that "Plan B" had been devised as a contingency in case the primary plan failed.

Another accused, Rupesh Mohol, who was arrested earlier, had also traveled to Jharkhand with Apune to undergo firearm training in July. The mastermind of the operation, Shubham Lonkar, is believed to have sent both Mohol and Apune to Jharkhand, where they received specialized training, along with weapons for the execution of the crime.

Anmol Bishnoi's Alleged Role

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, along with his brother Anmol Bishnoi, is reportedly behind the planning and execution of Baba Siddique's murder. Anmol Bishnoi, a key figure in the gang's operations, is suspected to have been the mastermind who orchestrated the entire plot, with the assistance of his associates.

Ongoing Investigation

As the Mumbai Police continue to piece together the evidence, authorities are focusing on uncovering the full extent of the conspiracy and bringing all those involved to justice. With several arrests made and more details emerging, it appears the investigation is progressing rapidly, and more suspects could be apprehended in the coming days.

The authorities are determined to get to the bottom of the political assassination that has shaken Mumbai and the wider political landscape.

The case remains under intense scrutiny, with police promising to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice for Baba Siddique and his family.