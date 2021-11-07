हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yogi Adityanath

‘Babua, ye Twitter hi vote bhi dega’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath slams Opposition leaders over ‘home isolation’ during COVID-19 second wave

Attacking the Opposition, Yogi said, "People of other parties were in home isolation, at home when you were in a crisis. Then they should stay in their homes even during the time of elections."

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a dig at the opposition on Saturday (November 6) and said while BJP leaders were serving the people of Etawah alongside health care workers during the peak of COVID-19 second wave, leaders of other parties were in “home isolation”. 

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of several development projects in Etawah, the UP CM said these leaders who were in home isolation should continue to stay at home during upcoming Assembly elections. "I had come here twice during Corona times to review the situation. Our MP and both of our MLAs were serving the people of this district with Health workers, district administration and Corona Warriors during that period. But people of other parties were in home isolation, at home when you were in a crisis. Then they should stay in their homes even during the time of elections," ANI quoted Adityanath as saying. 

He added, "Those who cannot stand with you during the time of crisis, those who can`t share your pain, should be answered in the same way during the time of elections.” 

The BJP leader further fired salvo at the opposition and said that “Twitter will get them votes.”  “They need to be answered just like that. Tell those who were limited to their homes and Twitter during the time of crisis that, `Babua, ye Twitter hi vote bhi de dega`,” the UP CM said. 

Uttar Pradesh will witness high profile elections to 403 assembly seats in early 2022.

The Uttar Pradesh government had come under fire during the second coronavirus wave after several bodies were found floating in rivers. The opposition had criticised the Yogi government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Meanwhile, a crucial meeting of the BJP’s National Executive members will be held on Sunday which is likely to discuss the outcome of the recent by-poll results and the strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh early next year.

(With agency inputs)

