Bad news for Punjab's Bambiha gang! 4 shooters nabbed in Mohali

Chandigarh: Four shooters of the Bambiha gang--including two killers of a Uttarakhand trader--were arrested from Mohali's Zirakpur in a joint operation by Punjab, Delhi and Uttarakhand Police. The operation was carried out by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Counter Intelligence (CI), Punjab Police, Udham Singh Nagar Police of Uttarakhand and the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused were identified as Sadhu Singh; Jagdish Singh, alias Disha; Manpreet Singh, alias Mani; and Jaspreet Singh, alias Lock, all residents of Mansa district in Punjab. Police also recovered three foreign-made pistols, including a Turkey-made 9 mm automatic machine pistol along with ammunition.

During the investigation, it has come to light that Sadhu Singh and Manpreet Singh along with their associates killed Uttarakhand mining trader Mehal Singh at the directions of gangsters-turned-terrorists Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla, and Sukhdool Singh, alias Sukha Duneke. Two other arrested persons had provided them with weapons, and logistics support and conducted a recce of the victim's house said Yadav in a statement here.

Mining trader Mehal Singh (70) was shot dead outside his house at Kundeshwari village in Kashipur on October 13, said police. Yadav said the accused were further hatching a conspiracy to commit heinous crimes in Punjab and neighbouring states. A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered against the accused.

