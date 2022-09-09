Badal Bhardwaj: Charting a success story like no other in music and more

The singer, lyricist, composer, performer, actor, digital content creator, and model has done exceedingly well in every niche he has stepped foot in.

To even think of getting into one's chosen industry in itself can prove to be a demanding task, let alone making it huge in the same. However, professionals like Badal Bhardwaj serve as an example here. He is a man of pure skills, tenacity, zealousness, passion for music, and all things artistic. This is the reason why he didn't only astound people as a singer, composer, and lyricist in music but also chose to stun them with his excellence as an actor, model, digital content creator, and owner in the music and entertainment realms with his film studio Shreyon and music label Shreyon Music Label.

Badal Bhardwaj is not your average guy creating an average success story; he has already gone beyond that and proved his mettle in everything he has ever chosen. Becoming so much at such a young age obviously had him face too many challenges on his path, even after coming from a family with creative and artistic minds. Badal Bhardwaj fought tooth and nail to create his unique niche in music and the entertainment world, and today is seen as one of the finest Indian talents in these niches for all the right reasons.

Humming songs from the age of 7 and coming out with his first album of devotional songs, "Aao Na Jagdamba Ghar Aangan," at only 9 years, Badal Bhardwaj proved his innate musical talents even as a kid. His song DJ Pe Nachega (Bhai-Bhai)", from his album "Cute Ganesha," attained him even more recognition. Today, the Chhindwara, MP, India talent is known for his craft as a versatile artist nationally and internationally. He is one who has already worked with several well-known music companies in India and has proved how incredible a talent he is by mastering the devotional music genre as well as Bollywood.

After completing his Visharad in music from Raja Mansingh Tomar Sangeet and Arts University, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh (Gwalior Gharana), Badal Bhardwaj is now finishing his MA in singing. He has also tried his hand at acting, working on a popular TV show on &TV, "Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain," and a short film, "Bhumka," on OTT platforms MXPlayer, Hungamaplay, etc.

"Shreyon" and "Shreyon Music Label" are his visions developed to pave the path for the growth and success of young and budding talents in music and acting.

He has come a long way and still feels he has just begun.

