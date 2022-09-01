Sharpening its attack against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, BJP leader Amit Malviya on Thursday said Nitish Kumar insulted Telangana CM KCR during a press conference on Wednesday. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao visited Patna on Wednesday to meet his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar as part of his efforts to unite the Opposition. Taking to Twitter, The BJP IT Cell chief said, "Did KCR travel to Patna to get insulted like this? Nitish Kumar didn’t even accord him the basic courtesy of completing his point in a press interaction. Nitish was dismissive of KCR’s pleas to let him finish. But then that is Nitish Kumar. Self conceited. KCR asked for it…"

Did KCR travel to Patna to get insulted like this? Nitish Kumar didn't even accord him the basic courtesy of completing his point in a press interaction. Nitish was dismissive of KCR's pleas to let him finish. But then that is Nitish Kumar. Self conceited. KCR asked for it… pic.twitter.com/k9BQPo6FCI — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 31, 2022

Both the leaders also addressed a press conference together where they were confronted with the question if KCR would back Nitish Kumar as the PM face in the next general elections, to which the Telangana CM said that they would "sit and talk".

While KCR was answering the questions, Nitish, however, had other plans. “Arre chaliye,” remarked Nitish as he stood up from his seat next to KCR. KCR urged him to sit down.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday took a dig at K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) who met Nitish Kumar yesterday as part of his efforts to unite the Opposition and said that the Telangana Chief Minister "dodged" the question of the Bihar CM will be the Prime Ministerial face of the Opposition in the 2024 general elections.

Giriraj Singh reacted to the incident while speaking to ANI and said, "KCR dodged and did not respond to the media`s question if Nitish Kumar would be the Opposition`s face for the prime ministerial candidate. He (KCR) didn`t come to make him (Nitish Kumar) the face of the Opposition. He had given the slogan "BJP-mukt Bharat". He came here to give mantra to Nitish Kumar on how to make "PFI-yukt Bihar", "aatank-yukt Bihar" and "Hindu-mukt Bihar".