Bandra-Worli sea link accident: 5 dead, 8 injured after speeding car rams into ambulance - Watch

New Delhi: In a horrific accident, at least five people died after a speeding car crashed into parked vehicles on the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai in the early morning hours of Wednesday. As per ANI reports, a total of 13 people were injured in the accident - 5 died and 8 are undergoing treatment.

CCTV footage of the accident showed a car being driven at a high speed crashed into an ambulance and other vehicles parked on the side of the road. The ambulance was preparing to take victims of an earlier accident to a hospital.

A social media user shared a glimpse of the aftermath of the accident on Twitter.

Police have rushed to the spot after receiving information and relief and rescue operations are underway. Police took the injured to the hospital with the help of local people, The condition of many is very critical. The road from Bandra to Worli has been closed. Further details are awaited.

Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the victims of the accident. He wrote on Twitter, "Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery."

(With ANI inputs)