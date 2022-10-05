NewsIndia
MUMBAI

Bandra-Worli sea link accident: 5 dead, 8 injured after speeding car rams into ambulance - Watch

As per ANI reports, a total of 13 people were injured in the accident - 5 died and 8 are undergoing treatment.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 10:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Five people died in a road accident on Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai
  • The accident took place in the early morning hours of Wednesday
  • CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced on social media

Trending Photos

Bandra-Worli sea link accident: 5 dead, 8 injured after speeding car rams into ambulance - Watch

New Delhi: In a horrific accident, at least five people died after a speeding car crashed into parked vehicles on the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai in the early morning hours of Wednesday. As per ANI reports, a total of 13 people were injured in the accident - 5 died and 8 are undergoing treatment.

CCTV footage of the accident showed a car being driven at a high speed crashed into an ambulance and other vehicles parked on the side of the road. The ambulance was preparing to take victims of an earlier accident to a hospital.

A social media user shared a glimpse of the aftermath of the accident on Twitter.

 

Police have rushed to the spot after receiving information and relief and rescue operations are underway. Police took the injured to the hospital with the help of local people, The condition of many is very critical. The road from Bandra to Worli has been closed. Further details are awaited.

 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the victims of the accident. He wrote on Twitter, "Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery."

(With ANI inputs)

Live Tv

MumbaiRoad accidentBandra-Worli sea linkaccidentCar accident

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'
DNA Video
DNA: Why most children in orphanages of country are daughters?
DNA Video
DNA: Free facilities...just a fantasy!
DNA Video
DNA : Who killed DG Hemant Lohia?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 04, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Political turmoil over 'Vande Mataram' in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's sacrilege in Gurdwara Panja Sahib
DNA Video
DNA: Fake bomb rumor creates in four countries
DNA Video
DNA: Massive protests against hijab continues in Iran
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Air Force receives indigenous LCH 'Prachand'