Bangladesh Quota Protest: PM Hasina Imposes Nationwide Curfew; 245 Indians Cross Over Border To Meghalaya | Top Developments 

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced a nationwide curfew on Friday following the deadly clashes over the allocation of government jobs. The troops have been stationed in large numbers to restore law and order across the country. As per reports, at least 105 people have been killed so far and over 1,500 have been injured in the protests that took a bloody turn this week. By 8 p.m. on Friday, a total of 245 Indians, among them 125 students, had returned to India.

Protesters are calling for the abolition of a quota system that allocates up to 30% of government jobs to relatives of veterans from Bangladesh’s 1971 war of independence against Pakistan.

A senior official from the home department reported that 363 individuals entered Meghalaya via the Dawki Integrated Check Post, including 204 Indians, 158 Nepalese, and one person from Bhutan. The total number of people taking refuge in the state increased to over 670.

Police and security officials used live ammunition and tear gas on protesters in Dhaka on Friday, while also imposing a ban on all gatherings in the capital.

The demonstrators believe the system is unfair and mostly helps supporters of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League party, which led the independence movement. They want it changed to a system based on merit.

The protests, which started weeks ago, escalated significantly this week, presenting the biggest challenge to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina since she secured her fourth consecutive term in January's elections. These polls were boycotted by major opposition groups.

According to an Associated Press’ reporter, border guard officials were firing at a crowd of over 1000 protestors as they gathered outside the national television broadcaster’s office and set the building on fire.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka is working with local Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety of students wishing to travel to India. The mission, along with the BSF and the Bureau of Immigration, is also assisting Indian students returning from Bangladesh. "The High Commission of India in Dhaka is coordinating with local authorities in Bangladesh to provide adequate security to students who are keen on travelling to India," sources told ANI.

To assist the return of Indian citizens and students from Bangladesh, the Indian government has designated three border crossings: Benapole-Petrapole, Gede-Darshana, and Akhaura-Agartala - to remain open for travel.