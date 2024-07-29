Bengaluru Police Arrests Bikers Attacking Moving Car; Disturbing Video Viral-Watch

A video that went viral on the internet captured people on the bike kicking the moving car. The aggressive behavior of the riders caught the attention of many. The clip was shared by Bangalore Police. Also, informed that legal action has been taken against the accused.

In the viral recording, two motorbike riders were seen kicking and might abusing the car driver. Three more people on a bike were seen approaching the car.

Watch The Video Here:

Thrills on the roads can quickly turn into chills at the station! Stunts belong in movies, not on our streets!#WeServeWeProtect pic.twitter.com/4AUCR15r4f — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) July 26, 2024

The inappropriate behavior of the riders was recorded by people sitting in the car moving behind it. Sharing the disturbing video, Bengaluru Police wrote, “Thrills on the roads can quickly turn into chills at the station! Stunts belong in movies, not on our streets!”

The video shared by the police showed before and after what happened in the viral matter. The first half of the video shows the unacceptable behavior of the bikers with the car. Later, it featured legal actions against the riders by Bengaluru Police.

The video has captured the attention of many with more than 4 lakh views, over 11,000 likes and many comments. Many internet users appreciate the action by the police against the bikers, some demanding more serious punishment while others are sharing their personal experiences.

Here are the reactions of Netizens to the viral Video

‘The menace everywhere wheeling on bikes and bicycles forget road even with the bylanes I face the sound of wheely almost daily basis by group of youngsters rude behavior at Minhajnagar 4th cross 6th main saying go tell police we will deal know how to deal”

“Excellent efforts you people took and also FIR has been registered in SG palya police station by Bengaluru police”

“If you can’t put them in jail for 2 years without bail, then all this is only publicity and time waste.”