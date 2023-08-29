New Delhi: The Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover 'Pragyan' is now all set to uncover the 'secrets' of the Moon. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, the Chandrayaan-3 mission's account said that the 'Pragyan' rover and his 'friend' Vikram Lander are in touch and in good health.

"Hello earthlings! This is Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover. I hope you're doing well. I want to let everyone know that I'm on my way to uncover the secrets of the Moon. Me and my friend Vikram Lander are in touch. We're in good health. The best is coming soon...," the X post read.

Hello earthlings! This is #Chandrayaan3's Pragyan Rover. I hope you're doing well. I want to let everyone know that I'm on my way to uncover the secrets of the Moon . Me and my friend Vikram Lander are in touch. We're in good health. The best is coming soon...#ISRO pic.twitter.com/ZbIgvy22fv — LVM3-M4/CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION (@chandrayaan_3) August 29, 2023

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) informed that the Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover 'Pragyan' came across a four-metre diameter crater just ahead of its location on the lunar surface before it was commanded to retrace its path.

"It's now safely heading on a new path," the Indian space agency said in a social media post.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



On August 27, 2023, the Rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location.

The Rover was commanded to retrace the path.



It's now safely heading on a new path.#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 pic.twitter.com/QfOmqDYvSF — ISRO (@isro) August 28, 2023

ISRO said the rover came across a four-metre diameter crater located three metres ahead of its location on August 27. "The rover was commanded to retrace the path," it added.

ALSO READ | After Chandrayaan-3's Historic Moon Landing, ISRO Gears Up For More Challenging Missions

ISRO on Sunday released the first observations from the ChaSTE payload onboard the 'Vikram' lander of the country's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3.

ChaSTE (Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment) measures the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the Moon's surface.

It has a temperature probe equipped with a controlled penetration mechanism capable of reaching a depth of 10 cm beneath the surface. The probe is fitted with 10 individual temperature sensors.

ISRO came out with a graph illustrating the temperature variations of the lunar surface/near-surface at various depths, as recorded during the probe's penetration. This is the first such profile for the lunar south pole. Detailed observations are underway, the space agency said.

ISRO has said two of the three Chandrayaan-3 mission objectives have been achieved while the third -- in-situ scientific experiments -- are underway.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

What's new here?



Pragyan rover roams around Shiv Shakti Point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole ! pic.twitter.com/1g5gQsgrjM August 26, 2023

India last week scripted history as the Chandrayaan-3's lander module touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and the first to reach near the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

Chandrayaan-3 mission: Union Cabinet adopts resolution hailing soft-landing on Moon

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday adopted a resolution hailing the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface, saying the success of the mission is a victory not just for the ISRO but a symbol of India's progress and ascent on the global stage. It also welcomed that August 23 would be celebrated as the 'National Space Day'.



Briefing reporters, Union minister Anurag Thakur said the Cabinet congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation on its efforts. It thanked the scientists and noted that India has become the first country to land near the Moon's south pole.



"Landing on the moon, with predicted accuracy, in itself is a momentous achievement.



"Landing near the South Pole of the Moon, overcoming the arduous conditions, is a testament to the spirit of our scientists who since centuries have sought to push the boundaries of human knowledge," read the resolution.



The Cabinet said it believes that India's advancements in the space sector are more than just monumental scientific achievements. They represent a vision of progress, self-reliance, and global leadership. This is also a symbol of the rising New India.



"This Cabinet commends and appreciates every individual who has contributed to this landmark mission, acknowledging that Chandrayaan-3 is a glowing testament to what India can achieve with passion, perseverance and unwavering dedication," the resolution said.



The wealth of information being sent by the 'Pragyan' rover from the Moon will advance knowledge and pave the way for ground-breaking discoveries and insights into the mysteries of the moon and beyond, the resolution said.



"The Cabinet is proud to see that a large number of women scientists have contributed to the success of Chandrayaan-3 and India's space programme in general. This will motivate several aspiring women scientists in the years to come," the resolution noted.



It also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'visionary and exemplary leadership, and his unwavering commitment to India's space programme for human welfare and scientific progress'.



"His faith in the capabilities of our scientists and his constant encouragement have always fortified their spirit," the Cabinet resolution pointed out.



In his 22 long years as the head of a government, first in Gujarat and later as prime minister, Modi has had an emotional attachment with all Chandrayaan missions, it said.



Modi was serving as the chief minister when the idea of such a mission was announced by then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. When Chandrayaan-1 was successfully launched in 2008, he went to ISRO and personally congratulated the scientists, it recalled.



In the case of Chandrayaan-2 in 2019, when India was just a hair breadth's distance, in space terms, from the moon's surface, the prime minister's sagacious leadership and human touch lifted the scientists' spirits, steeled their resolve and inspired them to pursue the mission with greater purpose, the resolution observed.



"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always encouraged science and innovation. In the last nine years, a series of reforms have been ushered which have made research and innovation easier. For the space sector, Prime Minister Modi ensured that the private sector and our start-ups got more opportunities in India," it said.



The establishment of IN-SPACe as an autonomous body under the Department of Space to create an eco-system of industry, academia and start-ups and to attract a major share in the global space economy was launched in June 2020.



It has become an instrument for enhancing India's strides in the world of space. The emphasis on Hackathons has opened up many opportunities for young Indians, the resolution said.



The Cabinet also welcomed the naming of two points on the moon as Tiranga Point (the footprint of Chandrayaan-2) and Shiv Shakti Point (Chandrayaan-3's landing spot).



"These names beautifully capture the essence of our past while embracing the spirit of modernity. These names are more than just titles. They establish a thread that intricately links our millennia-old heritage with our scientific ambitions," it read.



The success of Chandrayaan-3 is one of the greatest testimonies to Prime Minister Modi's clarion call of "Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan", it said.



By unequivocally stating that the knowledge that will come from the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission will be used for the benefit and progress of humanity, especially the countries of the global south, the prime minister has once more manifested the spirit of India's timeless belief in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, it said.



In this era of science, technology and innovation, the Cabinet especially appealed to those associated with education to inspire more youngsters towards science.



The success of Chandrayaan-3 has given a monumental chance to ignite the spark of interest in these fields and also leverage the window of opportunities in our nation, it said.