Bharat Bandh: Traders' body CAIT threatens 'Chakka Jam' on February 26, seeks review of GST system

New Delhi: Traders' body CAIT has given a call for 'Bharat Bandh' on February 26, demanding a review of the provisions of the goods and services tax (GST) regime. During the badh, all commercial markets across the country will remain closed.

According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the traders will stage dharnas (protests) at as many as 1,500 places across the nation, demanding the Centre, state governments and the GST Council to keep in abeyance the "draconian" provisions of GST. The CAIT also called for a review of the GST system and its tax slabs to simplify and rationalise it for easier compliance by traders.

CAIT Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal said it is also talking to the government on this issue, adding that All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) will also support CAIT's Bharat Bandh call and hold a 'Chakka Jam' on February 26.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he said, "All commercial markets across the country will remain closed and protest dharnas will be organised in different cities of all states," adding that along with CAIT, over 40,000 traders' associations across the country will support the Bandh.

Khandelwal observed that voluntary compliance is the key to a successful GST regime, as it will encourage more people to join the indirect tax system, increase tax base and boost revenue.

Almost 950 amendments have been made so far to GST rules in the past four years, he said, adding that the issues related to glitches in the GST portal and the continuous increase in compliance burden are the major lacunae in the tax regime.

