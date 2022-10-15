Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi calls BJP anti-dalit, alleges 50% rise in atrocities against them

Ballari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led regime in Karnataka as against the Scheduled castes and tribes and alleged that it is called a "40 per cent commission" government. The BJP government in Karnataka is "anti-SC and ST," and there is a 50 per cent rise in atrocities against these oppressed people, Rahul Gandhi said addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra here. The BJP-led regime in the state is called a "40 per cent commission" government as any work could be done by paying it, he alleged. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi adressed a mega public meeting in Ballari in poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday to celebrate the Bharat Jodo Yatra reaching the 1,000-km milestone.

The Congress party on Saturday slammed the BJP-led governments at the Centre and state and the ruling party's parent outfit the RSS and alleged that the nation is facing challenges from fascist forces.

Addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ballari, Congress leader Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the nation is facing challenges from "fascist" forces.

Condemning what he called the "communal forces," Gehlot claimed that people are suffering due to unemployment and price rise. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the BJP and RSS for "disturbing peace" in the country by indulging in "communal" politics.

​Rahul Gandhi has been leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra since September 7, aiming to cover the distance of 3,500 km from Kanniyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir. The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka on September 30 and will make a final exit on October 20 after covering 511 km in 21 days. The yatra is aimed at uniting India against the divisive forces.