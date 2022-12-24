topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
BHARAT JODO YATRA

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi visits Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi - Watch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led-Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi from Haryana Saturday morning at the Badarpur border. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 05:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi visits Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi - Watch

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led-Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi from Haryana Saturday morning at the Badarpur border. The foot march crossed into Delhi after starting the padayatra from NHPC metro station, Faridabad around 6 am. Gandhi visited the Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah amid the yatra. The Yatra is scheduled to reach the Red Fort around 4:30 pm. The Yatra will also visit Rajghat and pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. Earlier today, the Gandhi family walked together in the Bharat Jodo as former party president Sonia Gandhi, her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren joined Rahul Gandhi in the march in the national capital.

Sonia Gandhi and her family members walked with Rahul Gandhi for a short distance till the yatra halted for the morning break at the Ashram Chowk in Delhi.

Also Read: LIVE Updates | Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi Today: Kamal Haasan joins yatra; traffic affected in parts of Delhi

This is the first time the entire family has walked in the Bharat Jodo Yatra together. Wearing a mask, Sonia Gandhi walked with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra and her grandchildren and waved to the public waiting along the roads to see the family.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began in Kanyakumari on September 7, was led by Chief Minister Stalin and attended by several senior Congress leaders. It calls itself a nationwide campaign that aims to bring people together and promote unity and understanding among different communities. It is an ambitious initiative that hopes to bring about positive change and progress for the nation.

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

Bharat Jodo YatraRahul GandhiHazrat Nizamuddin Dargah DelhiCongressGandhi family

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022