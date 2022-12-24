Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi visits Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi - Watch

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led-Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi from Haryana Saturday morning at the Badarpur border. The foot march crossed into Delhi after starting the padayatra from NHPC metro station, Faridabad around 6 am. Gandhi visited the Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah amid the yatra. The Yatra is scheduled to reach the Red Fort around 4:30 pm. The Yatra will also visit Rajghat and pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. Earlier today, the Gandhi family walked together in the Bharat Jodo as former party president Sonia Gandhi, her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren joined Rahul Gandhi in the march in the national capital.

Sonia Gandhi and her family members walked with Rahul Gandhi for a short distance till the yatra halted for the morning break at the Ashram Chowk in Delhi.

This is the first time the entire family has walked in the Bharat Jodo Yatra together. Wearing a mask, Sonia Gandhi walked with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra and her grandchildren and waved to the public waiting along the roads to see the family.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visits Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah as 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' marches ahead in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/quhWQXfwBd — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began in Kanyakumari on September 7, was led by Chief Minister Stalin and attended by several senior Congress leaders. It calls itself a nationwide campaign that aims to bring people together and promote unity and understanding among different communities. It is an ambitious initiative that hopes to bring about positive change and progress for the nation.

(With agency inputs)