NewsIndia
BHARAT JODO YATRA CONGRESS

Bharat Jodo Yatra will mark a 'new beginning', claims Jairam Ramesh

Congress is a political party but the yatra has nothing to do with the 2024 polls. But the `Bharat Jodo Yatra`, will help the Congress get strengthened at grassroots and organizational levels said Jai Ram Ramesh

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 03:26 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Bharat Jodo Yatra will be from Kanyakumari to Kashmir
  • Economic disparity, social polarization, and political concentration are the main issues
  • Bharat Jodo Yatra will strengthen congress at grassroots and organizational levels

Trending Photos

Bharat Jodo Yatra will mark a 'new beginning', claims Jairam Ramesh

Thiruvananthapuram: India is collapsing because of rising economic inequality and social polarisation, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said here on Wednesday In Kerala`s capital city for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said that the nationwide yatra will cover a distance of 3,750 Km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. It will prove to be a turning point in Indian politics and mark a `new beginning`.

On the need of this yatra, the veteran leader told IANS that economic disparity, social polarisation, and political concentration are among the reasons which have led the nation to collapse. Hence a yatra of this magnitude was needed.

‘In Udaipur, after intense deliberations, we concluded that economic challenges like inequalities, unemployment, and inflation are on a rise. How GST has been implemented has added salt to the wounds. Tenders are only being given to one or two companies on the line of the 'Hum Do Hamare Do' policy which is widening the disparity.
‘Social polarization is being done in the name of religion, caste, and language. And thirdly, it is the political centralization as the whole politics is being done from the Prime Minister’s Office. All power has been shifted to the PMO.

Also Read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Know about facilities on container in which Rahul Gandhi will stay for next 150 days

They are bypassing the constitutional norms and misusing the central agencies. These are the three reasons that today Bharat is collapsing that`s why the Yatra has been undertaken' Ramesh said.

On allegations by BJP, he said that the party does not pay heed to it. They always talk of Pakistan and never about their own country India. They will keep criticizing but this is the time for political transformation, he said. 'Congress is a political party but the yatra has nothing to do with the 2024 polls. But the `Bharat Jodo Yatra`, will help the Congress get strengthened at grassroots and organizational levels.

Live Tv

bharat jodo yatra congressCongress leader Jairam RameshIndian National CongressPMO

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?
DNA Video
DNA: Risk of heart attack increasing in India
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 06, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh