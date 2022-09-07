Bharat Jodo Yatra will mark a 'new beginning', claims Jairam Ramesh

Thiruvananthapuram: India is collapsing because of rising economic inequality and social polarisation, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said here on Wednesday In Kerala`s capital city for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said that the nationwide yatra will cover a distance of 3,750 Km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. It will prove to be a turning point in Indian politics and mark a `new beginning`.

On the need of this yatra, the veteran leader told IANS that economic disparity, social polarisation, and political concentration are among the reasons which have led the nation to collapse. Hence a yatra of this magnitude was needed.



‘In Udaipur, after intense deliberations, we concluded that economic challenges like inequalities, unemployment, and inflation are on a rise. How GST has been implemented has added salt to the wounds. Tenders are only being given to one or two companies on the line of the 'Hum Do Hamare Do' policy which is widening the disparity.

‘Social polarization is being done in the name of religion, caste, and language. And thirdly, it is the political centralization as the whole politics is being done from the Prime Minister’s Office. All power has been shifted to the PMO.

They are bypassing the constitutional norms and misusing the central agencies. These are the three reasons that today Bharat is collapsing that`s why the Yatra has been undertaken' Ramesh said.

On allegations by BJP, he said that the party does not pay heed to it. They always talk of Pakistan and never about their own country India. They will keep criticizing but this is the time for political transformation, he said. 'Congress is a political party but the yatra has nothing to do with the 2024 polls. But the `Bharat Jodo Yatra`, will help the Congress get strengthened at grassroots and organizational levels.