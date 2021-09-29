'Bharat tere tukde honge’ is now their official slogan': BJP on Kanhaiya Kumar joining Congress

New Delhi: BJP has slammed Congress for inducting former JNU student and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar into the party, saying it has become as obvious choice for those involved in anti-India activities.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday said that the ‘anti-India’ Congress was an obvious choice for Kanhaiya Kumar whose ideology matches theirs.

Commenting on the former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Kanhaiya Kumar joining the Congress, Bhatia said, "Congress is the natural first choice of any person, be it Kanhaiya Kumar or anyone else, with an anti-India ideology. The reason is simple: today, the Congress party, its leadership and ideology are synonyms with anti-India politics."

कांग्रेस में टुकड़े टुकड़े गैंग के सदस्य का गर्मजोशी से स्वागत , विचारधारा तो एक ही है

कन्हैया कुमार उनके साथ खड़े थे जो कहते हैं "भारत तेरे टुकड़े होंगे"

वो खुद कहते हैं

"भारतीय सेना महिलाओं के साथ दुराचार करती है" — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया (@gauravbh) September 28, 2021

"Thus, Congress welcomes leaders like him who are known to support those who chant the slogan of ‘Bharat tere tukre honge’, and also extends support to those who support terrorist like Afzal Guru," he added.

Recalling Kumar`s controversial statement about the men of the Indian Army raping the women in Kashmir, Bhatia said, "It hurts the sentiments of Indians. Every Indian is proud of the Army for the supreme sacrifices they make for the integrity and unity of the country. When a leader makes such a derogatory remark, there is only one place where he seeks refuge--the Indian National Congress."

BJP national youth wing secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga also slammed Congress for inducting CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar into the party.

“It was Kaniya Kumar who had earlier spoken of breaking India. Dialogues like Bharat tere tukde honge and Afzal tere armano ko manzil taak pochayenge were heard from Kanhaiya. He also claimed that Indian army rapes and today Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are standing with garland to welcome him in the party,” Bagga said.

on Kanhaiya Kumar Joining pic.twitter.com/STE3bKitPN — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) September 28, 2021

It may be noted that after Kanhaiya Kumar on Tuesday formally said that he has joined the country's "oldest and most democratic" party because he and many youngsters like him feel that the nation cannot survive without saving the Congress.

In a veiled attack at the BJP, Kumar said, "I am joining Congress because I feel that an ideology is trying to ruin the values, culture, history, and future of this country... Crores of youngsters feel that this country can't be saved without saving Congress."

Addressing a press conference after joining the party, he also said, "I am joining Congress because it's not just a party, it's an idea. It's the country's oldest and most democratic party, and I am emphasising on 'democratic'...Not just me, many think that country can't survive without Congress."

Kumar said that if the Congress is saved, the aspirations of many people along with the oneness of Mahatma Gandhi, the courage of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar's idea of equality will be protected.

"Congress party is like a big ship, if it's saved, I believe many people's aspirations, Mahatma Gandhi's oneness, Bhagat Singh's courage and BR Ambedkar's idea of equality will be protected too. This is why I have joined the party," said Kumar.

Live TV