Bhupendra Patel takes oath as CM today; 15 ministers may also be sworn in - Check list of probables

GANDHINAGAR: Bhupendra Patel will shortly take oath as Gujarat Chief Minister in a ceremony on Monday (Dec 12) attended by several CMs of BJP-ruled states and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will continue for a second term as the 18th chief minister of the state. He will be administered the oath by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function to be held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat in Gandhinagar at 2 pm. Meanwhile, there is a lot of speculation on the list of possible ministers in his cabinet. It is expected to be a mix of experienced, seasoned politicians along with youth MLAs. As per Zee News sources, these are the top contenders for the Gujarat cabinet.

Kirit Singh Rana (Limbdi)

Kanu Desai (Pardi)

Rishikesh Patel (Visnagar)

Mohanbhai Bavaliya (Jasdan)

Shambhuprasad Tundiya (Gadhada)

Mulubhai Bera (Khambhalia)

Alpesh Thakor (Gandhinagar South)

Jitendra Savjibhai Vaghani (Bhavnagar West)

Ganpatsinh Vestabhai Vasava (Mangrol)

Nareshbhai Maganbhai Patel (Gandevi)

Harsh Ramesh Sanghavi (Majura)

Balkrushna Khanderao Shukla (Raopura)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, BJP National President J P Nadda, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Smriti Irani, have already reached the venue.

The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-led states.As per sources, about 20 cabinet ministers will also take oath on the same day, along with Bhupendra Patel and will take charge of their respective offices, the very next day.

(With agency inputs)