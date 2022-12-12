Gujarat CM Swearing-in Ceremony Live Coverage: Bhupendra Patel to take oath for second straight term shortly

Gujarat CM Oath-Taking Ceremony Live Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat shortly in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries. Patel will be administered the oath as the 18th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function to be held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat at 2 PM in Gandhinagar. Besides Modi and Shah, chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states are also expected to attend the ceremony.

Patel, 60, resigned as chief minister along with his entire cabinet on Friday to pave the way for the formation of a new government following the election results. He was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party on Saturday, following which he met the governor and staked the claim to form the next government.

In the just-concluded Gujarat Assembly elections, Patel won the Ghatlodia seat with the highest margin of 1.92 lakh votes.

The BJP won a seventh straight term by winning record 156 seats in the 182-member House. The Congress won 17 constituencies and AAP 5.

A low-profile BJP leader and the first from the Kadva Patidar sub-group to become CM, Patel replaced Vijay Rupani in September 2021.

MLAs Kanu Desai, Raghavji Patel, Rushikesh Patel, Harsh Sanghavi, Shankar Chaudhary, Purnesh Modi, Manisha Vakil, Ramanlal Vora and Raman Patkar are among those expected to be inducted in the ministry.

