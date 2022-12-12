topStoriesenglish
Gujarat CM Swearing-in Ceremony Live Coverage: Bhupendra Patel to take oath for second straight term shortly

Gujarat CM Oath-Taking Ceremony Live Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat shortly in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries. Patel will be administered the oath as the 18th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function to be held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat at 2 PM in Gandhinagar. Besides Modi and Shah, chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states are also expected to attend the ceremony.

Patel, 60, resigned as chief minister along with his entire cabinet on Friday to pave the way for the formation of a new government following the election results. He was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party on Saturday, following which he met the governor and staked the claim to form the next government.

In the just-concluded Gujarat Assembly elections, Patel won the Ghatlodia seat with the highest margin of 1.92 lakh votes.

The BJP won a seventh straight term by winning record 156 seats in the 182-member House. The Congress won 17 constituencies and AAP 5.

A low-profile BJP leader and the first from the Kadva Patidar sub-group to become CM, Patel replaced Vijay Rupani in September 2021.

MLAs Kanu Desai, Raghavji Patel, Rushikesh Patel, Harsh Sanghavi, Shankar Chaudhary, Purnesh Modi, Manisha Vakil, Ramanlal Vora and Raman Patkar are among those expected to be inducted in the ministry.

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates on Bhupendra Patel's swearing-in ceremony:

12 December 2022
13:46 PM

Union Defence minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh has also arrived at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat in Gandhinagar to witness Bhupendra Patel take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term. The ceremony will begin shortly.

13:40 PM

Gujarat CM Swearing-in Ceremony Live: Yogi Adityanath, Basavaraj Bommai to attend Bhupendra Patel's oath-taking event

Gujarat CM Swearing-in Ceremony Live Coverage: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, and Goa CM Pramod Sawant have also arrived in Gujarat to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bhupendra Patel.

13:39 PM

BJP national president JP Nadda has also now arrived in Gandhinagar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bhupendra Patel.

13:37 PM

Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Smriti Irani arrive in Gujarat to attend swearing-in ceremony of Bhupendra Patel

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Smriti Irani have arrived in Gujarat to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Bhupendra Patel. 

13:35 PM

The BJP last week clinched a historic victory in Gujarat, winning 156 seats in the 182-member state assembly. In Ghatlodia, Bhupendra Patel beat his nearest rival by more than 1.92 lakh votes. 

 

13:34 PM

The BJP had appointed Bhupendra Patel, a first-time MLA, as Gujarat chief minister to replace Vijay Rupani in September 2021. The party had also changed the entire cabinet to reset the overall government.

13:29 PM

Harsh Sanghavi, Kanu Desai, Raghavji Patel among those likely to be inducted into Bhupendra Patel-led ministry

New Gujarat Cabinet: MLAs Harsh Sanghavi, Kanu Desai, Rishikesh Patel, Raghavji Patel, Shankar Chaudhary, Purnesh Modi, Manisha Vakil and Raman Patkar are among those likely to be inducted into the Bhupendra Patel-led ministry.

13:27 PM

Gujarat CM oath-taking ceremony: Several CMs of BJP-ruled states to attend event

Gujarat CM oath-taking ceremony live coverage: Besides PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states are also expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bhupendra Patel.

13:25 PM

Bhupendra Patel swearing-in ceremony to begin shortly, follow live coverage

Bhupendra Patel oath-taking ceremony live updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar shortly. Bhupendra Patel's swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and other dignitaries. Patel, 60, will be administered the oath as the 18th chief minister of the coastal state by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function to be held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat in Gandhinagar at 2 PM.

 

