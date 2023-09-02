Big Blow To BJP As Leaders From 8 Districts, Including MLA Join Congress Ahead Of Madhya Pradesh Elections

Bhopal: Ahead of the assembly elections due later this year, several leaders from eight districts, including a sitting MLA, quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and switched to the congress party. They were welcomed by state Congress chief Kamal Nath and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala at the state Congress office in Bhopal. Among the 10 leaders who joined the party from different regions, one was MLA from Kolaras constituency in Shivpuri district, Birendra Raghuvanshi, who left the BJP on August 31. In his two-page resignation letter, the MLA accused the BJP of corruption and factionalism.

The other notable leaders were ex-MLA of BJP Bhawar Singh Shekhawat from Dhar district and Chandra Bhushan Singh Bundela (Guddu Raja) from Sagar district. He was the son of Sujan Singh Bundela, a former MP from Jhansi twice. Guddu Raja came with a fleet of 500 vehicles from his home district to join the party.





The rest of the leaders were Dr Ashish Agarwal from Bhopal who was a nephew of former state home minister Umashankar Gupta, Chhedilal Pandey and Shivam Pandey from Katni, Dr Keshav Yadav from Bhind, Mahendra Pratap Singh from Narmadapuram, Arvind Dhakad from Shivpuri and woman leader Anshu Raghuvanshi from Guna district.