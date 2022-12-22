BIG BOOST for armed forces: Defence Ministry clears Rs 85,000 cr for Zorawar light tanks, ballistic helmets

Keeping in mind the two-front war between China and Pakistan as well as the threat emanating from sea-route, the government today cleared a whopping Rs 85,000 crore for the procurement of advanced ammunition and technologies for enhancing the army's capabilities. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) of the defence ministry accorded the approval for Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 24 Capital Acquisition Proposals.

Ministry of Defence said in a series of tweets, "These proposals include six for Indian Army, six for IAF, 10 for Indian Navy and two proposals for Indian Coast Guard for a total value of Rs 84,328 crores. It is pertinent to mention that 21 proposals, worth Rs 82,127 crores (97.4%), are approved for procurement from indigenous sources."

The defence ministry said this unprecedented initiative of the DAC will not only modernize the Indian Armed Forces but also provide a substantial boost to the Indian Defence Industry towards the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"AoNs accorded will equip the Indian Army with platforms and equipment such as Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicles, Light Tanks and Mounted Gun System providing a quantum jump to Indian Army’s operational preparedness. Proposals approved also include procurement of Ballistic Helmets, with enhanced protection level, for our soldiers," said the ministry.

The ministry said that the approvals accorded for the procurement of Naval Anti-Ship Missiles, Multi-Purpose Vessels and High Endurance Autonomous Vehicles will further enhance maritime strength giving a boost to the Indian Navy’s capabilities.

The Indian Air Force will be further strengthened with enhanced lethal capabilities by induction of new range of missile system, Long Range Guided Bombs, Range Augmentation Kit for conventional bombs and advanced surveillance systems.

"The Indian Air Force will be further strengthened with enhanced lethal capabilities by induction of a new range of missile system, Long Range Guided Bombs, Range Augmentation Kit for conventional bombs and advanced surveillance systems. The procurement of Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Indian Coast Guard will enhance surveillance capability in the coastal areas to new heights," said the ministry.

The induction and procurement of these weapons will give India an edge against China and Pakistan in the rough terrain.