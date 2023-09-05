BIG News For Karnataka Students: Karnataka Govt To Conduct 3 Board Exams For Class 10, 12: Check Details

Bengaluru: In a major announcement on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa said that SSLC (Class 10) and PUC (Class 11 & 12) students will have three board examinations from 2023-24 academic year, and the failed students will also go to new classes. “The students will get an opportunity to write exams three times. Those candidates who secure lesser marks or fail in examinations can take three exams,” he stated.

The Department of Education has conducted two examinations so far. The decision has been taken in the backdrop of academic progress, meaningful learning, to increased knowledge. The department has also released the timetables for these exams. Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that as per the new rule, the students will be allowed to go to the next classes even if they fail in a few subjects.

“In total marks, minimum required marks will be considered as aggregate even as students fail in a few subjects. The step has been taken to ensure learning standards and increase the confidence,” he added.

“A decision has been taken to distribute eggs twice a day. Earlier the eggs were given once a week. 58 lakh children will be benefited from this scheme. The approximate expenditure for the scheme is Rs 280 crore. The scheme would also be extended to Class 10 students,” Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated.

There is a shortage of teaching staff in the education department. CM Siddaramaiah realizing this had passed an order for the appointment of guest teachers. 10,000 guest lecturers were appointed in two days,” he said.