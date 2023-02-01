topStoriesenglish2568439
‘Big on Announcements, Short on Delivery’: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Slams Union Budget 2023

The Congress president alleged that the budget has been made with elections and not the country in mind.

Last Updated: Feb 01, 2023

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday termed the Union budget for 2023-24 "big on announcements and short on delivery" as he accused the BJP government of making the common man's life difficult. Alleging the Narendra Modi government has "looted" the country by increasing prices of flour, pulses, milk, and cooking gas, he claimed that the budget is proof that people are "continuously losing faith in the BJP".

"Overall, the Modi government has made life difficult for the people. The country's economy has been deeply hurt. The Modi government has done nothing except loot the country's wealth. "This budget will be called 'Naam Bade Aur Darshan Chhote Budget' (big on announcements and short on delivery)," Kharge said after the presentation of the Union Budget.

The Congress president alleged that the budget has been made with elections and not the country in mind. "No effort has been made in this budget to find a solution to massive unemployment. Inflation is hurting every household and the common man is in trouble. There is nothing in the budget that would reduce prices of items of daily use," he said.
Kharge claimed that there is nothing in this budget for the welfare of Dalits, tribals and backward classes or to protect their rights.

"MNREGA budget reduced by Rs 38,468 crore. So what will happen to the poor. There is no boost to the education and health budgets, in fact, they have been reduced.
"The anti-farmer Narendra Modi government has given nothing in the budget for farmers! It was promised to double the income of farmers in 2022. Why was it not fulfilled? Where is the MSP guarantee? The neglect of the farmers continues," he alleged.

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha accused the Modi government has ruined the banking sector. The fugitives looted the country and fled, he said, alleging that wilful defaulters are to the tune of Rs 3 lakh crores. There is a slippage of Rs 36 lakh crores in bank NPAs. But no solution has been mentioned in the budget. Also, there is not a word on the risk posed to SBI and LIC, Kharge alleged.

