Bihar Assembly polls: Over 33% polling till 1 pm in 1st phase, voters hassled by EVM glitches

Patna: As Bihar votes in the 1st phase of elections, as many as 33.10% polling was recorded till 1 pm on Wednesday, the Election Commission informed.

A few voters in some districts faced inconvenience due to technical glitches in Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs, the ECI reported.

Voters waited in queues of over an hour and some even returned home without casting votes as technical snags affected the functioning of over 75 EVMs or VVPATs in Munger, Arwal, Gaya and Nawada districts. Also, voters in Gaya, Jahanabad, Aurangabad, Jamui, Bhabhua, Sasaram, Baka, Kaimur also complained of technical and other errors in EVMs.

In Munger, technical glitches in EVMs were reported in polling booths 165 and 231. The polling agents at these booths claimed that one EVM had the name of RJD candidate but the party poll symbol was missing.

Live TV

Besides, similar glitches were reported at polling booths in Bihiya village in Bhojpur district, booth number 245 in Rohtas district, Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machine at booth number 26.

In 31,371 polling stations in Bihar during the first phase of Assembly elections, 41,689 ballot units, 31,371 control units, 31,371 VVPATs have been deployed. As of 10 am, 0.18% ballot units, 0.26% control units, 0.53% VVPATs have been replaced, the EC said.

Meanwile, voters of Balgudar village in Lakhisarai district have deceided to boycott elections in protest against the construction of a museum on a playground. The polling booth wore a deserted look as villagers decided not to cast their vote.

"The villagers are not voting as they are protesting against the construction of a museum on a playground," presiding officer of booth number 115 Mohammad Ikramul Haq told ANI.

Constituency-wise voter turnout recorded; Bhagalpur recorded 34.34% voting, Banka 33.14% voting, Munger 31. 84% voting, Lakhisarai 40.16% voting, Sheikhpura 29.49% voting, Patna 34.74% voting, Bhojpur 32.15% voting, Buxar 34.76% voting, Kaimur 34.75% voting, Rohtas 30.26, % voting, Arwal 30.55% voting, Jehanabad 32.32% voting, Aurangabad 33.32% voting, Gaya 32.90% voting, Nawada 38.08% voting and Jamui 31.37% voting.