Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2022 declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in; step by step process to download marksheet

PATNA: Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2022 have been declared by BSEB, Patna. The Bihar Board 12th class exam results were decalred at multiple websites including biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in. Top officials, including BSEB chairman Anand Kishore and Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar were present at the venue when results were declared. The results have been declared for over 13 lakh students. The students were waiting for the Bihar Board Results since early morning. The websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in reportedly crashed multiple times during the day.

In line with CBSE, ICSE and other state boards, the BSEB has also bifurcated the academic year into 2 parts with 50 per cent syllabus to be covered in each term. Around 29 lakh students appeared for class 12 exams which took place between February 1 to 14 across various centres in the state.

BSEB (Bihar Board) Intermediate (Class 12) Result 2022: How to check the Results

1. Visit the official website of BSES - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. On the homepage, look for a result tab. Click on the class 12th Intermediate result.

3. Choose your stream and enter your roll number.

4. Hit submit.

5. Your BSEB class 12th result 2022 will now be displayed on the screen.

6. Download your result for future reference.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Date and Time

State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary announced the intermediate, class 12 result at 3 PM today. The class 12 result are now available to download at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Intermediate Result 2022: Sites to check the 12th Results

In an official statement, the BSEB had said that the scores will be announced at 3 PM on its official website - onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com. Students can also access their results via DigiLocker and BSEB apps.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021

Last year, Madhu Bharti scored 463 marks (92.6%) and was the highest scorer in the arts stream. Sonali Kumari from Nalanda scored 471 marks (94.2%) and was the highest scorer in the science stream.

Sugandha Vanis scored 473 marks (94.2%) and was the highest scorer in the commerce stream. Last year, the overall pass percentage dipped slightly to 78.04% from 80.44%.

