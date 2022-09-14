Bihar Civil Court Class three recruitment 2022: Apply for over 7600 vacancies at districts.ecourts.gov.in- Check eligibility criteria, last date here

Bihar: The Bihar Civil Court has invited online applications for recruitment for the Class III/Group-C posts in the sub-ordinate courts of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website of Civil Courts, Patna districts.ecourts.gov.in when the application window opens. The recruitment drive aims to fill 7692 vacancies. “Any candidate applying for more than one post should register separately for each post,” reads the notification. The application received through any other mode will not be accepted by the Bihar Civil Court. T

The application process for appointment to Class III or Group ‘C’ posts will open on 20 September 2022. The last date to apply for the same is 20 October 2022 till 11:59 pm.

Bihar Civil Court Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be within the age requirement from 18 to 37 years as on 1 January 2022. The selection process includes a written exam (which is on 90 marks), an interview round (10 marks), document verification, and a medical examination.

Bihar Civil Court Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Visit districts.ecourts.gov.in/india/bihar/patna/recruit

Step 2: Look for the application form and fill it out as mentioned.

Step 3: To complete the process, upload all compulsory documents and pay the fee.

Step 4: Preview and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download and print the Bihar Civil Court Recruitment 2022 form for future use.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 7692 vacancies for the posts of Clerk, Stenographer, Peon/Orderly, and Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer. Out of 7692, 3325 vacancies are for the post of Clerk, 1562 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer, 1132 for the post of Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer and 1673 for the post of Peon/Orderly.