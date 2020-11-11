हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar Assembly election 2020

Bihar Election result: Candidates who registered victory with a margin of over 50000 votes, here are the details

The JD(U) managed to secure some wins with a big vote difference.

Bihar Election result: Candidates who registered victory with a margin of over 50000 votes, here are the details
File photo
Play

New Delhi: With the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar securing a majority in the 243-member assembly, it is more than clear that the BJP-JDU combine will be forming the new government. 

The opposition Grand Alliance led by RJDs Tejashwi Yadav was left with 110 seats to that of NDAs 125.

The JD(U) did secure some victories with the highest margin, a difference of more than 50,000 votes.

Here are a few names that won the polls with a high margin: 

From Warisnagar the JD(U) candidate Ashok Kumar won with the highest margin of 58,573 votes. Ratnesh Sada of Janata Dal (U) contesting from Sonbarsha constituency beat INC's Tarni Rishideo by a margin of 53,763 votes. And, Veena Bharti of Janata Dal (U) defeated RJDs Santosh Kumar from Triveniganj seat by a margin of 52,400 votes.

While RJD's Sarfaraz Alam from Jokihat won with a margin of 53,980 votes, and Abdul Jalil Mastan of INC won from Amour seat with a margin of 51,997 votes.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi hails people of Bihar for giving a decisive mandate for development

Though RJD can take heart from the fact that they secured 75 seats making it the single largest party in the state. BJP won 74 seats and JD(U) managed to win 43 seats. 

Tags:
Bihar Assembly election 2020Bihar election 2020Bihar assembly election result 2020Bihar Election result 2020
