Bihar floods: Ganga, Gandak, Kosi Rivers cross danger level after incessant rainfall

New Delhi: The Ganga River and its tributaries have crossed the danger level in several areas in Bihar as a result of incessant rainfall in the state capital Patna and neighbouring country Nepal.

According to the officials, the Ganga River is flowing 12 cm above the danger mark in Patna, while Gandak and Kosi rivers have also crossed the danger level in several areas in the state.

In an interview with ANI, Director of Central Water Commission in Patna, Sanjeev Kumar Suman said, "It is definitely a cause of concern. People and animals are rendered homeless."

"Gandak and Budhi Gandak are flowing above the danger mark. Kosi is flowing above the danger mark in Khagaria," Suman said.

"Both Nepal and Patna is witnessing heavy rainfall for the last few days. If the water level will increase upstream, it will affect the downstream," he said.

Additionally, the Commission informed in a tweet, "River #Gandak at #Lalganj in #VAISHALI district of Bihar continues to flow in EXTREME FLOOD SITUATION. It is flowing at a level of its previous HFL i.e. 51.75 m. Hydrograph is appended."

Earlier, the Commission had informed, "River #Gandak at #Rewaghat in district #MUZAFFARPUR #Bihar is continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION with Rising trend as on 2.9.2021. @MoJSDoWRRDGR @NDRFHQ."

Meanwhile, the East Central Railway on Wednesday suspended the rail movement between the Darbhanga and Samastipur section as the flood water touched near the rail bridge between Hayaghat and Thalwara station of the Samastipur division.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an ariel survey of the flood-affected areas of Darbhanga and said that the state government is continuously monitoring the flood situation in the Darbhanga district.

The Chief Minister had also informed that financial aid of Rs 6,000 is being provided to affected families. "The state government is continuously monitoring the situation of affected areas. Every time Bihar gets flooded during the monsoon season. The government is planning something to control the water level of rivers in Bihar. We are hoping that the plan will not make the situation worse in the future as it is now," Kumar had told reporters.

(With Agency inputs)

