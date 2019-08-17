close

Bihar MLA Anant Singh faces arrest after recovery of AK-47 from residence

File Photo

Bihar MLA Anant Singh is facing arrest after the recovery of AK-47 rifle from his residence during raids by the police on Friday. Though there has been no official confirmation about the same, sources told Zee News that Singh is likely to be arrested in connection with the case registered under Arms Act.

The MLA from Mokama has alleged that he is being targeted for contesting election as an independent. According to sources, Singh is likely to meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in this regard. If he does not get a positive response from the Chief Minister, Singh may even move the court.

As per the interrogation of three persons, who are currently in custody, the AK-47 was likely to be used in the killing of Bhola Singh. In a viral audio recording that had surfaced, there was a mention of the AK-47.

The police action came following specific information regarding the presence of a large cache of arms and ammunition inside Anant Singh's ancestral residence.

According to SP Rural, the police had received specific inputs regarding the movement of a large consignment of arms from the MLA's residence after which raids were planned.

A few days back, a consignment of arms was moved from the MLA's residence to some unknown location. 

During the raids, the police found that the AK-47 rifle and other ammunition were concealed under carbon packing to avoid detection by a metal detector or X-Ray machines.

The Bihar State Police headquarters was earlier informed about the raids at the legislator's house.

BiharAnant SinghBihar Police
