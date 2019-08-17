Bihar MLA Anant Singh's arrest imminent, charged under UAPA after recovery of AK-47

Bihar MLA Anant Singh, who is facing arrest following the recovery of AK-47 and grenades from his premises, has been charged under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which was recently amended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

A case was registered against the MLA at the Barh area of Bihar under Arms Act, Explosive Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In the wake of this development, Anant Singh’s arrest seems eminent as the offences registered against him do not have the provision of an anticipatory bail. Additional Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh will lead the investigation against the MLA.

In a raid at the residence of Anant Singh, the authorities had recovered AK-47 and grenades, following which the case was registered. Singh has, however, claimed innocence, saying he’s being framed because he contested elections.

Sources had told Zee News that the MLA from Mokama is likely to meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in this regard. If he does not get a positive response from the Chief Minister, Singh may even move the court.

The police action came following specific information regarding the presence of a large cache of arms and ammunition inside Anant Singh's ancestral residence.

According to SP Rural, the police had received specific inputs regarding the movement of a large consignment of arms from the MLA's residence after which raids were planned.

A few days back, a consignment of arms was moved from the MLA's residence to some unknown location.

During the raids, the police found that the AK-47 rifle and other ammunition were concealed under carbon packing to avoid detection by a metal detector or X-Ray machines.

The Bihar State Police headquarters was earlier informed about the raids at the legislator's house.