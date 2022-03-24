हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bihar Diwas

Over 156 students hospitalised after consuming lunch during Bihar Diwas celebrations in Patna

The school students are being treated at Patna Medical College and Hospital when they complained of uneasiness after eating lunch during Bihar Diwas celebrations. 

Over 156 students hospitalised after consuming lunch during Bihar Diwas celebrations in Patna
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: More than 100 school students were hospitalised after consuming lunch during Bihar Diwas celebrations in Patna. 

As per IANS,  these students are being treated at Patna Medical College and Hospital when they complained of uneasiness after eating lunch.  

Dr Vibha Singh, Civil Surgeon told ANI that over 156 students have been admitted for treatment and are in a stable condition. 

“More than 156 students have been registered here for treatment. Everyone is in a stable condition. Most of them complained of upset stomach and vomiting,” Singh informed. 

She also said that the district magistrate has formed a committee to probe the matter. 

“Proper treatment is being given to them. We assume that there was some problem with the food. The District Magistrate has also formed a committee to investigate the matter,” she added. 

Bihar Diwas celebrations were held on Tuesday (March 22) after three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had attended the event in Patna`s Gandhi Maidan where school students from across the state were invited. 

March 22 is marked as ‘Bihar Diwas’ or ‘Bihar Day’ after in 1912 on the day the British regime divided the state of Bihar from Bengal. The celebrations are also in the neighbouring states and countries abroad by natives. The theme of this year's Bihar Diwas was ‘Jal Jeevan Hariyali’ which aimed to raise awareness about the declining annual rainfall and water security in the state.

(With agency inputs)

