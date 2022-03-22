Bihar Diwas 2022: Book on 'Bihari Literature' soon to showcase rich tradition of the regional writing

New Delhi: Ever since the British regime carved out the state of Bihar from Bengal on March 22, 1912, the day has been observed as ‘Bihar Diwas’ or ‘Bihar Day’. The day is celebrated not only in Bihar but also in the neighbouring states and countries abroad by natives. People prepare special meals, turn to folk-tales and folk-music to mark the occasion.

The theme for this Bihar Diwas is ‘Jal Jeevan Hariyali’ and aims to raise awareness about the declining annual rainfall and water security in the state.

On the occasion of Bihar Day, HarperCollins India announced the publication of ‘The Book of Bihari Literature’, edited by poet-diplomat Abhay K. The book will be published in October this year.

‘The Book of Bihari Literature’ is the first-ever attempt to present a glimpse of the rich world of Bihari literature in English translation from among the many languages spoken in Bihar. Many of these works have been translated for the first time, making these accessible to the English speaking world.

Editor Abhay K was quoted by ANI as saying, "It is for the first time that literature from so many languages of Bihar is being made accessible in English translation. Editing this book has been a journey back to my roots in Bihar. I've only been able to include a very small fraction of the literary treasures of Bihar in it because of various constraints. I hope to see more translations of Bihari literature published in the coming years".

Bihar as a state has played a great role in India's freedom struggle. It was here that India’s first civil disobedience movement, launched by Mahatma Gandhi against the injustice meted out to tenant farmers was started. The ‘Kisan Sabha' movement, an important peasant movement, was also initiated in Bihar.

The state has also given birth to many extraordinary people whose contributions strongly influenced the history of our country. India’s first President Rajendra Prasad was born in Bihar. Anugrah Narayan Sinha, also known as ‘Bihar Vibhuti’ who played a significant role in the freedom movement was also born in the state. Shri Krishna Singh, popularly known as ‘Bihar Kesari’ was the first Chief Minister of Bihar. Veer Kunwar Singh who led the 'Indian Rebellion of 1857' also hailed from the state.

To extend greetings on the occasion, the President of India Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter and wrote, ‘Greetings to the people of the state on Bihar Diwas! Bihar has a glorious past and rich cultural heritage. The hardworking and talented people here have contributed significantly in the development of the country. I have received immense affection from the people here. My best wishes on this special occasion’.

बिहार दिवस पर प्रदेश के लोगों को बधाई! बिहार का एक गौरवशाली अतीत और समृद्व सांस्कृतिक विरासत है। यहां के कर्मठ व प्रतिभाशाली लोगों ने देश के विकास में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया है। बिहार के राज्यपाल के रूप में यहां के लोगों का मुझे अत्यंत स्नेह मिला।इस विशेष अवसर पर मेरी शुभकामनाएं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 22, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too wished the people of Bihar and wrote, ‘Happy Bihar Diwas to all the brothers and sisters of Bihar. I wish that this state, rich in historical and cultural heritage, continues to set new records of development’.



बिहार के सभी भाइयों और बहनों को बिहार दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि ऐतिहासिक और सांस्कृतिक विरासत से समृद्ध यह प्रदेश विकास के नए-नए कीर्तिमान स्थापित करता रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2022

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also extended greetings and wrote, ‘Hearty congratulations and best wishes on Bihar Diwas. Bihar continued to progress on the path of progress. With unity, brotherhood, social harmony and harmony, let us all take a pledge to take Bihar to the heights of progress and increase the pride of Bihar’.

बिहार दिवस पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। बिहार निरंतर प्रगति के पथ पर आगे बढ़ता रहे। एकता, भाईचारा, सामाजिक समरसता एवं सद्भाव के साथ हम सब मिलकर बिहार को प्रगति की ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंचाने और बिहार का गौरव बढ़ाने का संकल्प लें।#BiharDiwas #बिहार_दिवस — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) March 22, 2022

