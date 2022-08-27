Bihar Politics: Government allots new bungalow to Tej Pratap Yadav, 14 other ministers - Check list here
Bihar government has allotted residences of 15 ministers. Lalu Prasad's eldest son and minister Tej Pratap Yadav will live in the three-strand road bungalow.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The Bihar government has allotted bungalows to 15 of its ministers, including Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department. The state government has allotted 3 Strand Road bungalow to Tej Pratap Yadav.
The Building Construction Department issued an order in this regard on Friday (August 26, 2022) and now the minister can move into their bungalows.
Here’s a list of ministers who were allotted government bungalows on Friday:
Tej Pratap - Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change - 3 Strand Road
Mohd Afaq Alam - Animal and Fishery Resources - 20A Harding Road Patna
Kumar Sarvjeet - Tourism - 17 Harding Road
Lalit Kumar Yadav - PHED - 43 Harding Road
Sameer Mahaseth - Industries - 3 Trailer Road
Chandrashekhar - Education - 12 Bailey Road
Anita Devi - SC, ST Kalyan - 41 Harding Road
Jitendra Rai - Department of Art, Culture and Youth - 3 Circular Road
Sudhakar Singh - Agriculture - 4th Strand Road
Shamim Ahmed - Sugarcane Industry - 39 Harding Road
Shahnawaz - Disaster Management - 3/20 Set Bungalow Gardanibagh
Mo. Israel Mansouri - Information Technology - 21 Harding Road
Murari Gautam - Panchayati Raj - 2nd Strand Road
Karthik Kumar - Method - 1/20 B Set Bangla Gardanibagh
Surendra Ram - Labor Resources - 2/20 B Set Bungalow Gardanibagh
Meanwhile, the department is yet to allot government quarters to three of the ministers in Bihar government, including Revenue and Land Reforms Alok Kumar Mehta, Mines and Geology Dr. Ramanand Yadav and Cooperation Minister Surendra Yadav.
Live Tv
More Stories