NewsIndia
BIHAR GOVERNMENT

Bihar Politics: Government allots new bungalow to Tej Pratap Yadav, 14 other ministers - Check list here

Bihar government has allotted residences of 15 ministers. Lalu Prasad's eldest son and minister Tej Pratap Yadav will live in the three-strand road bungalow.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 05:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bihar Politics: Government allots new bungalow to Tej Pratap Yadav, 14 other ministers - Check list here

New Delhi: The Bihar government has allotted bungalows to 15 of its ministers, including Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department. The state government has allotted 3 Strand Road bungalow to Tej Pratap Yadav. 

The Building Construction Department issued an order in this regard on Friday (August 26, 2022) and now the minister can move into their bungalows.

Here’s a list of ministers who were allotted government bungalows on Friday:

Tej Pratap - Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change - 3 Strand Road

Mohd Afaq Alam - Animal and Fishery Resources - 20A Harding Road Patna

Kumar Sarvjeet - Tourism - 17 Harding Road

Lalit Kumar Yadav - PHED - 43 Harding Road

Sameer Mahaseth - Industries - 3 Trailer Road

Chandrashekhar - Education - 12 Bailey Road

Anita Devi - SC, ST Kalyan - 41 Harding Road

Jitendra Rai - Department of Art, Culture and Youth - 3 Circular Road

Sudhakar Singh - Agriculture - 4th Strand Road

Shamim Ahmed - Sugarcane Industry - 39 Harding Road

Shahnawaz - Disaster Management - 3/20 Set Bungalow Gardanibagh

Mo. Israel Mansouri - Information Technology - 21 Harding Road

Murari Gautam - Panchayati Raj - 2nd Strand Road

Karthik Kumar - Method - 1/20 B Set Bangla Gardanibagh

Surendra Ram - Labor Resources - 2/20 B Set Bungalow Gardanibagh

Meanwhile, the department is yet to allot government quarters to three of the ministers in Bihar government, including Revenue and Land Reforms Alok Kumar Mehta, Mines and Geology Dr. Ramanand Yadav and Cooperation Minister Surendra Yadav. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war