New Delhi: The Bihar government has allotted bungalows to 15 of its ministers, including Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department. The state government has allotted 3 Strand Road bungalow to Tej Pratap Yadav.

The Building Construction Department issued an order in this regard on Friday (August 26, 2022) and now the minister can move into their bungalows.

Here’s a list of ministers who were allotted government bungalows on Friday:

Tej Pratap - Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change - 3 Strand Road

Mohd Afaq Alam - Animal and Fishery Resources - 20A Harding Road Patna

Kumar Sarvjeet - Tourism - 17 Harding Road

Lalit Kumar Yadav - PHED - 43 Harding Road

Sameer Mahaseth - Industries - 3 Trailer Road

Chandrashekhar - Education - 12 Bailey Road

Anita Devi - SC, ST Kalyan - 41 Harding Road

Jitendra Rai - Department of Art, Culture and Youth - 3 Circular Road

Sudhakar Singh - Agriculture - 4th Strand Road

Shamim Ahmed - Sugarcane Industry - 39 Harding Road

Shahnawaz - Disaster Management - 3/20 Set Bungalow Gardanibagh

Mo. Israel Mansouri - Information Technology - 21 Harding Road

Murari Gautam - Panchayati Raj - 2nd Strand Road

Karthik Kumar - Method - 1/20 B Set Bangla Gardanibagh

Surendra Ram - Labor Resources - 2/20 B Set Bungalow Gardanibagh

Meanwhile, the department is yet to allot government quarters to three of the ministers in Bihar government, including Revenue and Land Reforms Alok Kumar Mehta, Mines and Geology Dr. Ramanand Yadav and Cooperation Minister Surendra Yadav.