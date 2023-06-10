topStoriesenglish2620155
Biparjoy To Intensify Into Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm. Will It Hit Gujarat?

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy is likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during next 6 hours and it is likely to hit Pakistan on June 15, 2023.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 11:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy is likely to intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm (ESCS) during the next 06 hours. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the ESCS Biparjoy is very likely to move nearly northwards and reach the Pakistan coast around the evening of June 15, 2023.

Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy To Hit Gujarat?

According to IMD Official, Biparjoy is not likely to hit Gujarat but will pass at a distance of 200 to 300 km from the Porbandar coast. However, the extremely severe cyclonic storm will cause thunderstorms and strong winds in the state during the next five days.

Under the influence of Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy, very rough to high sea condition is likely to prevail over adjoining areas of the Northeast Arabian Sea from June 11 to June 15. The IMD has issued warnings for the fishermen and advised to suspend all fishing operations till June 15.

Gujarat Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain In Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Porbandar

IMD in its weather bulleting predicted light to moderate rain, thundershowers isolated places in Ahmedabad, Dangs, Navsari, Surat, Valsad, and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Amreli, Gir Somnath and in Diu during next five days 
Dry weather is very likely in the remaining districts of Gujarat region and Saurashtra- Kutch, said IMD. According to the met department, maximum temperature is likely to fall by 2 -4 degrees after 24 hours during the subsequent 4 days

 

