BJD releases list of 18 candidates for Odisha Legislative Assembly election

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday released a list of 18 candidates for the election to the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

BJD leaders Maheshwar Mohanty will contest from the Puri seat, Bibhuti Balbantray will fight from the Jatani seat, Debasish Samantray from the Barabati-Cuttack seat and Chandrasarthi Behera from the Cuttack Sadar seat.

Other leaders who have been nominated in the list include-- Reena Tanty from the Rengali seat, Golekh Bihari Nayak from the Jashipur seat, Sudam Marandi from the Bangriposi seat, Amar Singh Tudu from the Saraskana seat and Srinath Soren from the Udala seat.

Jiban Pradip Dash has been fielded from the Balasore seat, Aswini Kumar Patra from the Jaleswar seat, Brundaban Das from the Badasahi seat, Sanjeev Mallik from the Bhadrak seat, Parshuram Dhada from the Soro seat, Amar Prasad Satpathy from the Barachana seat, Dhruva Sahoo from the Rajanagar seat, Sambit Routray from the Paradeep seat and Bishnu Das from the Tirtol seat.