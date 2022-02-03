BJP and its ideology taking India towards danger: Rahul Gandhi in Raipur

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (February 3) fired a fresh salvo at the BJP and said that the saffron party’s "ideology is taking India towards danger".

Speaking in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur after launching a financial assistance scheme of the state government for landless labourers of rural areas., Gandhi said, “BJP and its ideology taking India towards danger; biggest threat is of that party dividing country.”

He added that the BJP and RSS “want one ideology in India but that can never happen”. “Hindustan is a bouquet having different ideologies, cultures, languages but they want a single ideology to rule over it but I've said yesterday in Parliament that we'll not let it happen. We will show BJP the true 'Hindustan',” ANI quoted him as saying.

Hindustan is a bouquet having different ideologies, cultures, languages but they want a single ideology to rule over it but I've said yesterday in Parliament that we'll not let it happen. We will show BJP the true 'Hindustan': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/ydti7VYzh8 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

The former Congress chief attacked BJP for questioning what Congress did in the last 70 years. “When they ask what has been done in 70 years, they do not insult Congress but our farmers and labourers,” Gandhi said.

Reiterating his ‘two Indias’ concept which he underlined during his speech in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the Congress leader said, “BJP dividing our country into 2 new nations- One with select billionaires, 100-500 people and second with crores of poor. They think India's poor are scared, but they aren't scared of anyone. Development is not any party's gift but efforts of poor, farmers.”

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi laid the foundation stone of a memorial in Raipur that will house an eternal flame on the lines of the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' as a tribute to martyred soldiers and security personnel.

Days after the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' at India Gate in Delhi was merged with the National War Memorial (NWM), Gandhi laid the foundation stone of the memorial that will house the 'Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti' at a function in Raipur today.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV