Rahul Gandhi thinks he’s born to rule the country: Union minister Kiren Rijiju’s attack

New Delhi: A day after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi led a scathing attack on the Modi government, Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday (February 3) attacked him over his remarks in the Lok Sabha.

Talking to ANI, the Law minister said Gandhi thinks he is “born to rule the country”. “This is a Republic, not kingdom that you're a leader the moment you're born. People elect their representatives. Rahul Gandhi is trapped in orthodox thinking that he's born to rule the country. It's the time of 'sevaks'..He thinks he has become a 'King from a Prince',” Rijiju told the news agency.

On Gandhi’s remark that this government has brought “Pakistan and China together”, the BJP minister said, “Rahul Gandhi makes remarks that harm the country, and benefit rivals (Pak, China)...A responsible minister should never talk like that. We don't want Rahul Gandhi's India where people travel abroad secretly. We want India with a vision to serve people.”

On Wednesday, speaking in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Rahul Gandhi made several allegations against the Centre and said there are "two Indias". His remarks on the judiciary and Election Commission also irked the ruling BJP.

The former Congress chief had said in the Lok Sabha, "The Judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, these are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states." Rijiju on Wednesday had demanded an unconditional apology from Rahul Gandhi over these remarks.

"I personally don`t take Rahul Gandhi seriously. But because he`s a leader of his political party and has spoken these words on the Floor of the House, I`ve to take note of this. He has to come before House and he has to tender an unconditional apology to all courts and EC," the minister had said.

