BJP 'Blatantly Conspiring' With Central Agencies: TMC Writes To West Bengal Governor

KOLKATA: In a scathing letter addressed to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has raised alarm over what it describes as a "grave state of affairs" ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in blatant collusion with central agencies to undermine the opposition.

TMC Alleges Nexus Between BJP, Central Agencies

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee penned the letter, highlighting five key issues that have raised concerns within the party. The letter accuses the BJP of mobilizing central departments and agencies such as the NIA, ED, CBI, and IT to target opposition parties, including the TMC. According to the letter, these agencies are allegedly acting on the directives of the BJP to suppress members of the TMC, hindering their political activities in the lead-up to the 2024 General Elections. Moreover, the TMC has expressed dismay over what it perceives as the Election Commission of India's passive role, likening it to a "silent referee" that turns a blind eye to the BJP's actions.

The blatant misuse of Central Investigative Agencies by @BJP4India

The TMC further alleges that clandestine meetings took place between BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari and NIA Superintendent of Police Dhan Ram Singh, purportedly aimed at unlawfully targeting TMC members. The party points to visitor logs at Singh's residence complex as evidence and claims that financial inducements were offered to Singh.

Despite lodging multiple complaints with the Election Commission of India against what it deems as illegal actions by central agencies, the TMC asserts that its pleas have been ignored, with no remedial action taken.

Clampdown On Opposition Protests

In a separate incident, the TMC claims that a peaceful protest organized by the party in the national capital was met with heavy-handed tactics by the Delhi Police. TMC leaders, including Dola Sen and Sagarika Ghose, were allegedly subjected to physical harm, with Sen sustaining a leg injury and Ghose reportedly being manhandled.

Urgent Call For Emergency Funds

Amidst the turmoil, the TMC has emphasized the urgent need for the release of emergency funds by the state government following the devastation caused by a recent cyclone and tornado. However, due to the Model Code of Conduct currently in force, the release of new funds has been stalled. The TMC has appealed to the Election Commission to make an exception in light of the emergency situation and allow the release of necessary funds to assist affected individuals.