JP Nadda

JP Nadda accuses TMC of vandalising BJP's Ambedkar yatra in West Bengal

JP Nadda said, "I had inaugurated the yatra from Kotulpur but the yatra that was scheduled to start from Kakdwip was vandalised by TMC goons, they tried to stop it."

JP Nadda accuses TMC of vandalising BJP&#039;s Ambedkar yatra in West Bengal
File Photo

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Tuesday (March 16) accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) of “vandalising” its Ambedkar yatra in Kakdwip, West Bengal. 

Accusing the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC of vandalism, Nadda said, "I had inaugurated the yatra from Kotulpur but the yatra that was scheduled to start from Kakdwip was vandalised by TMC goons, they tried to stop it. The BJP condemns it." 

"The BJP had decided it will take out two Ambedkar yatras, one from Kakdwip and another from Kotulpur. These yatras were planned from the point of view of the development of our Schedule Caste brothers, for their harmony. They were organised to glorify Dr Ambdekar`s life, the way he worked for the upliftment of the society and specifically to bring the brothers of the Scheduled caste into the mainstream of our society," the BJP senior leader told ANI. 

"The BJP was trying to take forward the ideologies of Dr Ambedkar through these yatras and establish peace and harmony in the society, but the TMC did not let that happen." He claimed that TMC is resorting to “vandalism” because of restlessness and that Banerjee’s party knows BJP will form a government in West Bengal. 

Earlier, Nadda had taken a dig at Mamata Banerjee and asked her when she would quit politics. Reminding her that she had said she will leave politics if the Batla House encounter turned out to be true, Nadda said at West Bengal's Kotulpur, "The Batla House incident took place 13 years ago where the Delhi Police was fighting the terrorists. When a terrorist Ariz Khan was arrested there, Mamata didi said that this encounter is fake, if it will be true, I will leave politics." 

He asked, "The court has now ordered that Ariz Khan should be hanged. I ask when will you retire from politics Mamata Didi?"

The eight-phased West Bengal Assembly polls are scheduled to begin from March 27. The votes will be counted on May 2.

