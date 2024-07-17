Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2767193
NewsIndia
DODA

BJP Condemns Terror Attack on Army in J&K, Warns Pakistan Against Sponsoring Terrorism

Four army personnel, including a captain, were killed on Monday night in Doda in J&K during the operation against a heavily-armed group of terrorists.

|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 08:09 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BJP Condemns Terror Attack on Army in J&K, Warns Pakistan Against Sponsoring Terrorism

 Jammu: Following the killing of four Army personnel in an encounter with terrorists in Doda district, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday said it is a panic reaction of the Pakistan-sponsored militants to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We condemn the terrorist attack on the Army team. The entire nation stands to mourn their sacrifice but at the same time serves a stern warning to Pakistan against sponsoring cross-border terrorism," Chugh, who is also the party’s in-charge for J&K, said.

He said that the sacrifices of the brave soldiers will not go in vain. "We will take firm action against terrorism and ensure that Pakistan pays a heavy price for its evil deeds," Chugh said.
The Modi government is committed to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens and will not let Pakistan's terror tactics succeed, he said. "It is a panic reaction of the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists to disrupt peace and development in J&K which will be decisively defeated," Chugh added.

Four army personnel, including a captain, were killed on Monday night in Doda in J&K during the operation against a heavily-armed group of terrorists.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is government or organization bigger in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Shivaji's fort become 'Akhara' in Kolhapur?
DNA Video
DNA: What's inside Ratna Bhandar?
DNA Video
DNA: Row over Kedarnath temple to be built in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi vs Muslims on Muharram?
DNA Video
DNA: AAP vs Tihar Jail On Arvind Kejriwal's Weight Loss
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government's historic decision on emergency
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Martyr Captain Anshuman's wife silent on the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Kejriwal in jail even after getting interim bail?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Radioactive' scare in Dehradun