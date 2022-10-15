'BJP failed to protect the lives of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir': Mehbooba Mufti on Shopian killing

Srinagar: People's Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday condemned the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. The former J&K CM slammed the BJP government and said the central and LG government has failed to protect the lives of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley despite claiming tough actions against terror and the huge presence of forces. Mufti said, "those Kashmiri Pandits who stayed here during the peak of militancy are being targeted for no fault and BJP instead of stopping these killings are only busy in taking advantage of the killings of Pandits as well as of forces personnel during elections in rest of the country".

Mehbooba Mufti while taking a dig at Home Minister Amit Shah said, 'During his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Shah couldn't spare few minutes to meet the protesting Kashmiri Pandits and assure them of security. Mufti appealed to the religious leaders of Kashmir to come forward and urge people to live together in communal harmony and stop such barbaric attacks on the minority community.

Terrorists shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit at Choudary Gund village of Shopian district in South Kashmir. He has been identified as Pooran Krishan Bhat son of Tarak Nath Bhat of Choudry Gund. Terrorists shot Bhat outside of his house.

The attack has been condemned by many other mainstream politicians and religious leaders including the Grand Mufti of Kashmir. He said "the Killing of a Kashmiri pandit in the Chowdari Gund area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district is deplorable and condemnable.

"Such acts cannot be accepted and will disturb the peace and harmony of Kashmir. The innocent killing of any human is killing all humanity. I stand behind the family of the deceased and express my sympathy with them." said Mufti Nasir Ul Islam, Grand Mufti.

“Attack on Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. I assure the people that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely punished.” Tweeted LG Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha.

It's the third such incident in the Shopian area this year where a Kashmiri pandit was targeted and in total 22 civilians got killed in Kashmir these years, out of them 3 are Kashmiri pandit and 2 Hindu and 1 Sikh lady.

Since Rahul Bhat's killing, Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir, especially the working class who are government employees appointed in the Prime Minister's employment package are on protest to shift them outside Kashmir, but their demand is not met till now.

Today the Kashmiri pandits again raised a red flag about their security. They raised questions about their security as the place where Puran Krishan was shot by terrorists is just 200 m away from an army camp and 50 meters away from the police guarding post.

DIG South Kashmir Range Sujit Kumar said “We are investigating the matter and have launched a massive manhunt to nab the attacker terrorists. As per an eye witness, one terrorist was seen attacking the Kashmiri Pandit Pooran Kishan Bhat but there is a possibility that there could be some more terrorists involved in the attack”

While being asked about the security lapse, DIG admitted despite the security guard in place and the nearby army camp terrorists managed to attack in broad daylight and said they will look at all the angles and act if any dereliction of duty was found.

Meanwhile, a terror outfit Kashmiri freedom fighter, a shadow outfit of TRF claimed the responsibility for the Killing of Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan in Shopian South Kashmir and warned of more such attacks in the coming time. Police sources said they are verifying the terrorist claim.