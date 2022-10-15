Terror outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters takes responsibility for killing Kashmiri Pandit in J&K's Shopian

Shopian (J&K): Hours after a civilian was shot dead in Shopian district on Saturday, terror outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters has claimed responsibility for the killing, said Jammu and Kashmir Police. Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, succumbed to his injuries after terrorists opened fire at Chowdari Gund in Shopian on Saturday. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sujit Kumar said, "A Kashmiri Pandit Puran Ji has been murdered. We are working on the case. KFF (Kashmir Freedom Fighters) has claimed the responsibility for it. We won`t say anything for sure about it, yet. A guard was present here."

As per the eyewitnesses only one person who had targeted him and was in front of him. "In the initial investigation, eyewitnesses say that there was only one person who had targetted him and was in front of him. Nobody has spotted anyone else who might be hiding. Things will be clear, give us some time," said Kumar.

DIG Kumar further said, "We are ascertaining the reason, he had gone out on his scooter and had returned on it. He wasn`t alone, they were 2 people. If the incident occurred in presence of the guard who was deployed here, action will cover not only him but all concerned officers in the area."

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also condemned the terrorist killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in the Shopian district and assured that the perpetrators will be severely punished. "Attack on Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family. I assure the people that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely punished," he said in a tweet.

The injured was shifted to the hospital where he was declared dead."Terrorists fired upon a civilian (minority) Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on his way to an orchard in Chowdari Gund, Shopian. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed," the Jammu Kashmir police said. Further investigation is underway.