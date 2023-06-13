BJP Goes Hyperactive Ahead Of Rajasthan Polls, Holds Protest In Jaipur Against Gehlot Government

JAIPUR: Accusing Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of graft, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Meena on Tuesday said his party will expose corrupt practices of minister Shanti Dhariwal and scams related to mines and Jal Jeevan Mission in the state. Addressing party workers at a public meeting here before a march towards the secretariat, Meena claimed there was a scam of Rs 5,000 crore in the Department of Information and Technology (DoIT) but when the Anti-Corruption Bureau wanted permission to investigate, the chief minister refused.

"The BJP will expose a mines scam in the days to come. Also, a scam in Jal Jeevan Mission and corruption cases of UDH minister Shanti Dhariwal will be exposed," he said. Meena claimed for the first time in the country, Rs 2.31 crore cash and gold were recovered from an almirah at a government building.

#WATCH | Police use water cannon to disperse BJP workers protesting against Ashok Gehlot government in Jaipur over alleged paper leak pic.twitter.com/20zqe297kQ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 13, 2023

The cash and gold were seized from a locked almirah in the basement of Yojna Bhawan last month, following which a joint director of the DoIT was arrested by Jaipur police. "Corruption is rampant under Gehlot government. Sixteen papers of competitive exams were held in one year in Rajasthan and all of them were leaked. Now, the Enforcement Directorate has come and started investigation, and therefore Gehlot is afraid," Meena said.