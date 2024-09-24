'BJP-JDS Political Conspiracy': Siddaramaiah Responds To Court Setback In Mysuru Land 'Scam' Case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded to the Karnataka High Court's decision to dismiss his petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval of an investigation into the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. Siddaramaiah claimed that the investigation is a political maneuver by the BJP and JDS to sabotage his government's pro-poor policies.

In an official statement, Siddaramaiah said, BJP and JDS have resorted to political retaliation against me because I am pro-poor and fighting for social justice. This is a fight against the revenge politics of Narendra Modi-led BJP government.”

"Throughout my 40 years of political life, I have faced such revenge and conspiracy politics and have been winning with the strength of the blessings and wishes of the people of the state. I am confident that I will win this fight with the strength of people's blessings,” he added.

Siddaramaiah acknowledged the court's dismissal of the Governor's order under Section 218 and voiced confidence that the truth would soon emerge. He firmly stated, "The investigation under 17A will be cancelled."

"I will not hesitate to investigate. I will consult with experts whether such an investigation is allowed under law or not. I will discuss with the legal experts and decide the outline of the fight," Siddaramaiah said in an official statement.

HC Rejected Siddaramaiah’s Plea

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for an investigation into alleged illegalities involving the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The case pertains to the alleged illegal allotment of 14 prime sites in Mysuru to Siddaramaiah's wife.

In his ruling, Justice Nagaprasanna of the single-judge bench stated that the Governor’s sanction for prosecution showed no signs of non-application of mind. Earlier, the High Court had provided temporary relief to Siddaramaiah by directing a Bengaluru special court to pause further proceedings based on the Governor’s sanction.