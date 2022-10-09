BJP-led MCD asking shopkeepers to pay ‘unjustified’ conversion charge: AAP leader Durgesh Pathak

New Delhi: The AAP claimed on Sunday that the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi had issued notices to shopkeepers in the city's industrial areas, requesting that they pay an "unjustified" conversion charge, failing which their establishments would be sealed and penalties imposed. According to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Durgesh Pathak, this is an attempt by the BJP to "extort" money from businessmen. "Thousands of such notices have been sent to businessmen across Delhi demanding payment of conversion charge which ranges from Rs 1-5 crore," He stated while displaying a copy of a notice issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to the owner of a furniture store. For the past week, BJP leaders and "their officers (MCD officials)" are threatening businessmen with the sealing of shops and penalties if they do not pay conversion charge, the MLA from Rajendra Nagar alleged and warned the BJP that "if you seal any of shop, you will have to face a lot of difficulties."

The BJP and the MCD did not respond immediately to the AAP leader's claims and allegations. Pathak claimed that the notices allegedly sent to businessmen were "unjustified," and that the payment of the outstanding conversion charge is based on a new provision introduced by the civic body through the "backdoor" in 2018.

According to him, the MCD notified a new rule in 2010 for those conducting commercial activities in the city's industrial areas to pay tax in the form of a conversion charge. It also gave them the option of making a one-time payment or paying in instalments at predetermined rates, and Pathak claimed that at least 80% of businessmen chose to pay the conversion charge in instalments over 10-15 years.

"They kept on paying the tax at the end of the year. But, in 2018, the BJP-ruled MCD brought a new rule from the backdoor and increased the conversion charge," he said.

How can the MCD break this "agreement" with them in the meantime, "is it justified," the AAP leader asked after most businessmen began paying the conversion charge in instalments over 10 or 15 years?

(With agencies inputs)